WATCH: Proud boys’ Enrique Tarrio jailed for 22 years in Capitol riots case

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.



Tarrio was convicted of seditious conspiracy for his role in planning the riot, which sought to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's defeat of then-President Donald Trump in an election Trump falsely claimed was tainted by widespread fraud.

Tarrio was not present in Washington on January 6, but he had been in contact with the Proud Boys and monitored their actions. Prosecutors said he was the "ultimate leader" of the Proud Boys and that he had helped to direct the attack from Baltimore.

Tarrio's lawyers had argued that his absence from Washington on January 6 meant that he had no "direct influence" on the riot.

However, the judge in the case, Timothy Kelly, said that Tarrio was "central" to the planning of the attack and that he had "directly participated" in it.

In court, Tarrio expressed remorse for his actions, saying he was "extremely ashamed and disappointed" by the violence that took place on January 6. He also said that he had been "brainwashed" by Trump and that he no longer believed in the former president's claims about the election.

Tarrio's sentence is the longest so far in the case, and it is a sign that the Justice Department is taking the January 6 attack seriously. More than 1,100 people have been arrested on charges related to the riot, and at least 630 have pleaded guilty.

The investigation into the January 6 attack is ongoing, and it is possible that Tarrio will not be the last person to be sentenced to a long prison term.



