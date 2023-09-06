'Backstreet Boys' celebrate 28th anniversary of iconic track 'We've Got It Goin' On'

The Backstreet Boys, a musical band known for their chart-topping hits and timeless music, celebrated a milestone 28th anniversary of their We've Got It Goin' On, which was released in their self-titled international debut album, "Backstreet Boys," in 1995.

Backstreet Boys first entered the music scene in the '90s and quickly became one of the most beloved and successful boy bands of all time. It consisted of members, including AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell.

In the celebratory Instagram post marking the 28th anniversary of their track, Backstreet Boys shared a clip of the official video of their track, showcasing the group's signature harmonies, energetic dance moves, and charismatic personalities.

The boy band captioned the post, "We’ve got it going on for 28 years... On this day in 1995, we released “We’ve Got It Goin’ On,” and we’ve been jamming on ever since!"



The post immediately garnered a lot of attention, and fans took to the comment section to express their love for the band.

One of the fans wrote, "28 years! how time passes and how you are part of our lives in most of them! Love you guys!" A second one expressed, "We're still jammin'. They've still got it. They really have it going on."