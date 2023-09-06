 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Backstreet Boys' celebrate 28th anniversary of iconic track 'We've Got It Goin' On'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 06, 2023

Backstreet Boys celebrate 28th anniversary of iconic track Weve Got It Goin On
'Backstreet Boys' celebrate 28th anniversary of iconic track 'We've Got It Goin' On'  

The Backstreet Boys, a musical band known for their chart-topping hits and timeless music, celebrated a milestone 28th anniversary of their We've Got It Goin' On, which was released in their self-titled international debut album, "Backstreet Boys," in 1995.

Backstreet Boys first entered the music scene in the '90s and quickly became one of the most beloved and successful boy bands of all time. It consisted of members, including AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell.

In the celebratory Instagram post marking the 28th anniversary of their track, Backstreet Boys shared a clip of the official video of their track, showcasing the group's signature harmonies, energetic dance moves, and charismatic personalities.

The boy band captioned the post, "We’ve got it going on for 28 years... On this day in 1995, we released “We’ve Got It Goin’ On,” and we’ve been jamming on ever since!"

The post immediately garnered a lot of attention, and fans took to the comment section to express their love for the band.

One of the fans wrote, "28 years! how time passes and how you are part of our lives in most of them! Love you guys!" A second one expressed, "We're still jammin'. They've still got it. They really have it going on."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'uses people' and 'drops' them like 'predator': Ex-royal staff

Meghan Markle 'uses people' and 'drops' them like 'predator': Ex-royal staff
Samantha Markle claims Meghan 'Princess Pushy' title was invention of 'British media' video

Samantha Markle claims Meghan 'Princess Pushy' title was invention of 'British media'
Jimmy Fallon to interview 'The Rolling Stones'

Jimmy Fallon to interview 'The Rolling Stones'

Meghan Markle joins Hollywood stars to attend Beyoncé birthday gig video

Meghan Markle joins Hollywood stars to attend Beyoncé birthday gig
Keke Palmer enjoys Beyoncé’s show with beau Darius Jackson after he publicly shamed her

Keke Palmer enjoys Beyoncé’s show with beau Darius Jackson after he publicly shamed her

Ethan and Maya Hawke open up on their next movie ‘Wildcat,’ nepotism, and working together

Ethan and Maya Hawke open up on their next movie ‘Wildcat,’ nepotism, and working together
Prince Harry is ‘unfair’ to Prince William: ‘Indicting him for nothing’

Prince Harry is ‘unfair’ to Prince William: ‘Indicting him for nothing’
‘Chicken Run 2’ trailer: Bella Ramsey, Thandiwe Newton fight the 'nugget' threat video

‘Chicken Run 2’ trailer: Bella Ramsey, Thandiwe Newton fight the 'nugget' threat
Princess Diana 'threw herself down stairs' to gain attention from King Charles video

Princess Diana 'threw herself down stairs' to gain attention from King Charles
Cher spills the beans on her youthful secret

Cher spills the beans on her youthful secret
Kanye West to diss Jeff Bezos over Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner pictures?

Kanye West to diss Jeff Bezos over Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner pictures?

Seal celebrates daughter Leni Olumi Klum for changing his life ‘life for the better’

Seal celebrates daughter Leni Olumi Klum for changing his life ‘life for the better’