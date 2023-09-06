Jimmy Buffet's last days insight revealed by family

When the chips are down, Jimmy Buffet fended off them with his beaming smile and daunting spirit, according to her sister.

Providing insights into the legendary musician's final days, longtime friend Tom McGuane told People, "He was always high-spirited, fun-loving, hard-working and creative."

"It is remarkable to be able to say that he remained the same during the last month of his life. His sense of humor was fully intact. God bless him for keeping himself that way."

Meanwhile, the late singer's sister Laurie Buffett McGuane shared their delightful childhood in Alabama.

"We shared memories of our childhood with Jimmy during his last days," she continued. "We would repeat stories, and Jimmy would laugh and nod his head to let us know that he remembered. I have never seen Jimmy depressed ever. Not even at the end. We all like to joke and laugh and that was very much Jimmy."

On September 1, Jimmy breathed his last due to a rare skin cancer.