 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jimmy Buffet's last days insight revealed by family

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 06, 2023

Jimmy Buffets last days insight revealed by family
Jimmy Buffet's last days insight revealed by family

When the chips are down, Jimmy Buffet fended off them with his beaming smile and daunting spirit, according to her sister.

Providing insights into the legendary musician's final days, longtime friend Tom McGuane told People, "He was always high-spirited, fun-loving, hard-working and creative."

"It is remarkable to be able to say that he remained the same during the last month of his life. His sense of humor was fully intact. God bless him for keeping himself that way."

Meanwhile, the late singer's sister Laurie Buffett McGuane shared their delightful childhood in Alabama.

"We shared memories of our childhood with Jimmy during his last days," she continued. "We would repeat stories, and Jimmy would laugh and nod his head to let us know that he remembered. I have never seen Jimmy depressed ever. Not even at the end. We all like to joke and laugh and that was very much Jimmy."

On September 1, Jimmy breathed his last due to a rare skin cancer.

More From Entertainment:

Madonna back in rehearsals, wearing knee braces for recovery

Madonna back in rehearsals, wearing knee braces for recovery
Bill Maher angers WGA writers with controversial opinion

Bill Maher angers WGA writers with controversial opinion
Italian police are ‘severely punishing’ Kanye West, Bianca Censori

Italian police are ‘severely punishing’ Kanye West, Bianca Censori
Joe Alwyn resurfaces on Instagram with cryptic post following Taylor Swift split

Joe Alwyn resurfaces on Instagram with cryptic post following Taylor Swift split
Joe Jonas 'playboy' traits trigger divorce with Sophie Turner? video

Joe Jonas 'playboy' traits trigger divorce with Sophie Turner?
Prince Harry will never ‘forgive’ King Charles for ‘hate filled’ decision

Prince Harry will never ‘forgive’ King Charles for ‘hate filled’ decision
Joe Jonas officially files for divorce from Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas officially files for divorce from Sophie Turner
Kate Middleton 'not afraid' to play with fire if Meghan Markle 'pushes more'

Kate Middleton 'not afraid' to play with fire if Meghan Markle 'pushes more'
Prince Harry’s becoming a ‘threat’ to King Charles

Prince Harry’s becoming a ‘threat’ to King Charles
Adele defies dress code in all black elegance at Beyonce's birthday concert video

Adele defies dress code in all black elegance at Beyonce's birthday concert
Meghan Markle 'uses people' and 'drops' them like 'predator': Ex-royal staff video

Meghan Markle 'uses people' and 'drops' them like 'predator': Ex-royal staff
'Backstreet Boys' celebrate 28th anniversary of iconic track 'We've Got It Goin' On'

'Backstreet Boys' celebrate 28th anniversary of iconic track 'We've Got It Goin' On'