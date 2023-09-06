 
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Did Miley Cyrus go too far with flirting with Ariana Grande?

Miley Cyrus, a two-time Grammy nominee, recently shared a memorable anecdote from her past involving fellow two-time Grammy winner Ariana Grande. This incident took place during their first-ever duet performance in 2015.

Both Cyrus and Grande, who started their careers as child stars and are now 30 years old, were dressed in animal onesies while singing a cover of Crowded House's 1986 ballad "Don't Dream It's Over" for Cyrus' "Happy Hippie Presents: Backyard Sessions."

During the duet, Miley, whose real name is Destiny, momentarily lost her place in the song as she engaged in some playful flirting with Ariana. Ariana reacted by playfully moving away on the inflatable couch. Miley immediately apologized to the band and crew, jokingly saying, "Sorry I was flirting, sorry!"

In a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, Cyrus, who has a massive following of 346.5 million on social media, confessed, "I was flirting with her, and she was a little scared. We were having fun." She also praised Ariana as a true friend, highlighting their mutual support and reliability in each other's endeavors.

@mileycyrus

Used To Be Young (Series) - PART 34

♬ Used To Be Young - Miley Cyrus

Ariana Grande, in response, shared Miley's nostalgic story on her own social media platform with the caption, 'My sweet.. Love you always @mileycyrus. We #usedtobeyoung!'

Miley reciprocated the affection via an Instastory message, saying, 'Love you 5ever my friend.'

Miley Cyrus is currently hosting a TikTok series titled "Used to Be Young" to coincide with the release of her new single and eighth studio album, "Endless Summer Vacation."

