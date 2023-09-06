Meghan Markle flaunts her killer dance moves, another video goes viral

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was spotted hanging out with Hollywood’s biggest stars at the second Beyonce concert in a week.



Archie and Lilibet mother was seen laughing and chatting with her fellow high-profile attendees in the VIP tent at the Renaissance World Tour.

The Duchess was seen at the concert posing with actress Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland, a singer and, along with Beyoncé, a former member of the group Destiny's Child.

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry was not present. He attended the first show with Meghan last week.

Now, a video of Meghan Markle from the second Beyonce gig has gone viral on social media and won the hearts of the fans.

Meghan is seen flaunting her killer dance moves in the video.

Earlier, Meghan and Harry’s dance video was posted by Eugenia Garavani on her Instagram handle with caption, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle star in a romantic moment at Beyoncé's Los Angeles concert.”

The romantic dance video of the royal couple from the private box went viral on social media.