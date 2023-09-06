 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle flaunts her killer dance moves, another video goes viral

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 06, 2023

Meghan Markle flaunts her killer dance moves, another video goes viral

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was spotted hanging out with Hollywood’s biggest stars at the second Beyonce concert in a week.

Archie and Lilibet mother was seen laughing and chatting with her fellow high-profile attendees in the VIP tent at the Renaissance World Tour.

The Duchess was seen at the concert posing with actress Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland, a singer and, along with Beyoncé, a former member of the group Destiny's Child.

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry was not present. He attended the first show with Meghan last week.

Now, a video of Meghan Markle from the second Beyonce gig has gone viral on social media and won the hearts of the fans.

Meghan is seen flaunting her killer dance moves in the video.

Earlier, Meghan and Harry’s dance video was posted by Eugenia Garavani on her Instagram handle with caption, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle star in a romantic moment at Beyoncé's Los Angeles concert.”

The romantic dance video of the royal couple from the private box went viral on social media.

More From Entertainment:

Travis Scott showed up shortly after Kylie Jenner reached concert with new beau

Travis Scott showed up shortly after Kylie Jenner reached concert with new beau

Kevin Costner’s ex forced to ‘enter the workforce’ amid child support challenges

Kevin Costner’s ex forced to ‘enter the workforce’ amid child support challenges
Julia Fox goes bold and bare at NYFW, courts wardrobe mishap

Julia Fox goes bold and bare at NYFW, courts wardrobe mishap
Natalie Portman, husband spotted without wedding rings in France: Is divorce final?

Natalie Portman, husband spotted without wedding rings in France: Is divorce final?
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Timothee Chalamet all in one stadium: Love triangle?

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Timothee Chalamet all in one stadium: Love triangle?
Hailey Bieber is a vision of elegance in FILA's anniversary campaign: Pic

Hailey Bieber is a vision of elegance in FILA's anniversary campaign: Pic
Kardashians ignite Beyonce feud with controversial LA concert attendance

Kardashians ignite Beyonce feud with controversial LA concert attendance
Did Miley Cyrus go too far with flirting with Ariana Grande?

Did Miley Cyrus go too far with flirting with Ariana Grande?
Details of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's ironclad prenuptial agreement

Details of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's ironclad prenuptial agreement

Kanye West flies to Ireland to escape possible jail time in Italy?

Kanye West flies to Ireland to escape possible jail time in Italy?
Sophie Turner's love for nightlife possible factor in divorce with Joe

Sophie Turner's love for nightlife possible factor in divorce with Joe
Chris Hemsworth's sons showcase dirt bike skills in exciting video clips

Chris Hemsworth's sons showcase dirt bike skills in exciting video clips