Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion tease upcoming collaboration 'Bongos' with sultry artwork

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, both renowned rap superstars, continue to build anticipation for their upcoming song on Tuesday by unveiling fresh artwork.

These two accomplished artists, Cardi B at 30 hailing from the Bronx, and Megan Thee Stallion, a 28-year-old talent born in Houston, are teaming up for the second time. They excitedly revealed that their latest single, "Bongos," is set to drop this Friday.

In distinct Instagram posts, these Grammy-winning musicians shared the updated cover image with their respective followers. Cardi B's post showcased the duo reclining in vibrant, netted bodysuits, with her caption simply stating, 'BONGOS this Friday.' Meanwhile, Megan wrote, 'The girls. BONGOS 9/8 @iamcardib.'

Maintaining their signature sexy image, the trendsetting artists struck a sultry pose, with Cardi B donning a purple version of the one-piece outfit and Megan sporting green. Their attention to detail extended to their footwear, as they swapped colors, donning high heels adorned with feathers. Their nails followed suit, with Cardi flaunting long, purple tips and Megan opting for green.



Both artists sported long, jet black wigs styled with center parts and deep waves. Megan accessorized with purple earrings and chunky bangles, while Cardi adorned herself with identical pieces in green.

Cardi also shared a slightly different version of the new artwork on her Instagram Stories. In this rendition, a pink backdrop replaced the white one, and the two artists stood on a round, swirled green platform. Cardi playfully captioned the snapshot with 'Soo buteee,' creatively replacing the 'c' in 'cute' with a 'b.'

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion tease upcoming collaboration 'Bongos' with sultry artwork

Megan's post garnered over 300,000 likes from her 31.2 million followers on the photo-sharing platform, while Cardi received approximately 100,000 more from her colossal fan base of 169 million.