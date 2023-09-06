 
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
'Blue Beetle' almost didn’t cast George Lopez as 'Uncle Rudy': Here’s why

'Blue Beetle' almost didn’t cast George Lopez as 'Uncle Rudy': Here’s why

Blue Beetle wasn’t thinking of casting George Lopez as Uncle Rudy as their creative team had a few reservations.

Phil Boutte, the concept artist for Blue Beetle, told Screen Rant that the conspiracy theorist who plays Jaime Reyes’ (played by Xolo Maridueña) mentor originally had a very different look.

"One of the things that was a surprise for us was George Lopez. Lopez, they had him in mind, but it wasn't initially him," he said.

Phil added that "it was going to be somebody that was skinnier and wiry like an old Mexican rockstar."

The artist added that despite their doubts, “Lopez’s traits contributed to the character in a hilarious way, and it worked out in the end.”

The character also came under criticism after it called Batman a "fascist" which raised many eyebrows. It prompted Xolo to explain the context, “If you felt some type of way about it, that was the point," he said. 

"So I think if you agree with it, if you don’t agree with it, it was placed there for a reason," says Xolo. 

