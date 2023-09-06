King Charles to create history in visit to France

 
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 06, 2023

Palace issues statement on King Charles, Queen Camilla's France visit 

The Buckingham Palace on Wednesday released new details on King Charles and Queen Camilla's state visit to France.

A statement issued by the palace said that the monarch and his wife will be visiting France from September 20 to 22.

It also contained details of engagements that the couple would undertake during their visit.

King Charles III will become the first monarch to address the French Senate and the couple will attend a banquet at the Palace of Versailles.

Below is the full statement issued by the Buckingham Palace.

