 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber turns head in oversized leather jacket as she steps out with Justin

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 06, 2023

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber recently attended Beyoncés Renaissance show in L.A.
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber recently attended Beyoncé's Renaissance show in L.A. 

Hailey Bieber enjoyed a relaxed date night with her husband, Justin, at Sushi Park in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old model flaunted her toned midriff in a cropped white T-shirt and jeans, while her 29-year-old singer spouse opted for a casual look with baggy jeans, a white T-shirt, and a grey leather jacket.

Hailey showcased her sense of style with black accessories, including an oversized black leather jacket, patent shoes, and a mini handbag. She completed her look with flawless makeup, featuring a glossy dark nude lip, and adorned herself with a silver necklace and bold gold statement earrings. Hailey also kept a low profile with a pair of black sunglasses.

The couple arrived at the restaurant hand in hand. Justin added a touch of color to his outfit with a multi-colored baseball cap and completed his look with white trainers.

This outing comes after Justin canceled all of his tour dates for 2023 following a series of postponements. He previously attributed these delays to his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition that has caused facial paralysis, which he candidly shared with his fans on social media.

In February, when he announced the cancellation of the 70 scheduled shows for the year, he emphasized the need to take time to rest and recover.

More From Entertainment:

Lady Gaga joins The Rolling Stones new album for ‘really sweet’ song

Lady Gaga joins The Rolling Stones new album for ‘really sweet’ song

Bianca Censori’s friends ‘concerned’ Kanye West turning her into ‘radicalized’ Kim Kardashian

Bianca Censori’s friends ‘concerned’ Kanye West turning her into ‘radicalized’ Kim Kardashian
Thousands watch video of George and Amal Clooney engaging in PDA in Italy video

Thousands watch video of George and Amal Clooney engaging in PDA in Italy

John Travolta shares daughter's video as he pays homage to late wife

John Travolta shares daughter's video as he pays homage to late wife
Joe Jonas’ decision to divorce Sophie Turner fueled by ring camera footage

Joe Jonas’ decision to divorce Sophie Turner fueled by ring camera footage
Prince Harry secures a lucrative deal? video

Prince Harry secures a lucrative deal?

Whitney Port’s nutritionist says weight loss is due to ‘depression,’ not ‘eating disorder’

Whitney Port’s nutritionist says weight loss is due to ‘depression,’ not ‘eating disorder’
Release date for new 'Rolling Stones' album announced

Release date for new 'Rolling Stones' album announced

Sophie Turner's 'Game of Thrones' co-stars react to her divorce from Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner's 'Game of Thrones' co-stars react to her divorce from Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner addresses media frenzy over divorce: 'Too many speculations'

Sophie Turner addresses media frenzy over divorce: 'Too many speculations'
King Charles to create history in visit to France video

King Charles to create history in visit to France

Will King Charles be ousted if Labour wins next election? video

Will King Charles be ousted if Labour wins next election?