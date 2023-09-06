Hailey Bieber turns head in oversized leather jacket as she steps out with Justin

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber recently attended Beyoncé's Renaissance show in L.A.

Hailey Bieber enjoyed a relaxed date night with her husband, Justin, at Sushi Park in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old model flaunted her toned midriff in a cropped white T-shirt and jeans, while her 29-year-old singer spouse opted for a casual look with baggy jeans, a white T-shirt, and a grey leather jacket.

Hailey showcased her sense of style with black accessories, including an oversized black leather jacket, patent shoes, and a mini handbag. She completed her look with flawless makeup, featuring a glossy dark nude lip, and adorned herself with a silver necklace and bold gold statement earrings. Hailey also kept a low profile with a pair of black sunglasses.

The couple arrived at the restaurant hand in hand. Justin added a touch of color to his outfit with a multi-colored baseball cap and completed his look with white trainers.

This outing comes after Justin canceled all of his tour dates for 2023 following a series of postponements. He previously attributed these delays to his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition that has caused facial paralysis, which he candidly shared with his fans on social media.

In February, when he announced the cancellation of the 70 scheduled shows for the year, he emphasized the need to take time to rest and recover.