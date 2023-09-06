PPP's Murtaza Wahab to contest UC chairman elections

Sindh Government spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab addresses a press conference at Sindh Assembly building in Karachi, on May 29, 2023. — PPI

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab announced on Wednesday that he will contest local government elections from three constituencies in Karachi.

The PPP leader said that he will contest Union Council (UC) chairman elections from the constituencies of Ibrahim Hyderi, Maripur and Gizri.

Under the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Act, the mayor and deputy mayor are required to contest and win UC chairman elections within six months after being elected.

The development comes as multiple UC chairmen have reportedly resigned, or vacated their seats recently. Sources say that four UC chairmen have resigned from Malir, South, Gadap and Keamari districts.

UC chairmen who have resigned include Karam Ullah Waqas and Saifullah who resigned from Saddar town's UC 13 and Maripur respectively, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention that PPP's Murtaza Wahab won the election for the city's mayor back in June earlier this year.

Wahab defeated Jamaat-e-Islami's (JI) Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman by securing 173 votes against Rehman's 160 votes.

The PPP leader's victory was then challenged in the Sindh High Court (SHC) citing that the appointment is "ultra vires" to the constitution.

The petition filed by Muhammad Amir Khan sought to "de-notify, suspend and cancel" Wahab's appointment.

"Murtaza Wahab was not the chosen representative of the people as of 15th June, 2023, nor at the time of his Oath, hence, his election and appointment as Mayor Karachi and subsequent exercise of power and authority on behalf of Stale as "Mayor Karachi" is unconstitutional, ultra vires with the Basic Scheme constitution and is therefore liable to be suspended, cancelled and to be de-notified ab initio forthwith.," the petition read.