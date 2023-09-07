 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Thursday, September 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Japan launches historic mission for precise Moon landing

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 07, 2023

Japan has launched an ambitious mission to land on the Moon. AFP
 Japan has launched an ambitious mission to land on the Moon. AFP

Japan has embarked on a historic mission to achieve its first successful Moon landing, aiming to put its compact lunar lander, the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), precisely on target within 100 meters of the Moon's surface. 

The H2-A rocket, carrying the SLIM lander and a research satellite developed in collaboration with NASA and the European Space Agency, roared into space at 8.42am local time from Tanegashima in southern Japan.

This significant launch comes after India's recent milestone of successfully landing a craft near the Moon's south pole. Japan, which had faced previous failures in lunar missions, is now eager to join the ranks of nations capable of lunar exploration.

The SLIM lander represents a significant leap in precision landing technology, aiming to give humans the capability to land precisely where they want, rather than settling for easy but less precise landing sites. If successful, it could open doors to exploring planets even more resource-scarce than the Moon.

Japan's earlier lunar endeavors, including the Omotenashi lunar probe, met with setbacks and communication losses. The launch of the SLIM lander hopes to turn the tide for Japan's lunar exploration efforts.

Furthermore, the rocket carried the X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) into space, a collaborative project between JAXA, NASA, and ESA. 

XRISM's high-resolution X-ray spectroscopic observations will provide invaluable insights into the universe's hot gas plasma wind, helping researchers study mass and energy flows, celestial object compositions, and their evolution.

More From Sci-Tech:

Scientists grow 'complete' model of human embryo without egg, sperm or womb

Scientists grow 'complete' model of human embryo without egg, sperm or womb

Astronomers claim to discover new planet in out solar system

Astronomers claim to discover new planet in out solar system
ChatGPT-maker Sam Altman receives Indonesia's first-ever golden visa

ChatGPT-maker Sam Altman receives Indonesia's first-ever golden visa
Pentagon opens portal for public to access 'declassified secrets' of UFOs, UAPs

Pentagon opens portal for public to access 'declassified secrets' of UFOs, UAPs
Nasa Crew-6 aboard Spacex Dragon returns home after 186 days

Nasa Crew-6 aboard Spacex Dragon returns home after 186 days
SpaceX blasts off more Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX blasts off more Starlink satellites into orbit

Elon Musk's X soon to limit opinion polls to verified users only

Elon Musk's X soon to limit opinion polls to verified users only

India's Chandrayaan-3 rover 'put to sleep' after successful moon mission

India's Chandrayaan-3 rover 'put to sleep' after successful moon mission
This is how you can enhance your focus; neuroscientist reveals

This is how you can enhance your focus; neuroscientist reveals
Aditya-L1: India launches spacecraft to the sun after successful moon landing

Aditya-L1: India launches spacecraft to the sun after successful moon landing
India set to launch groundbreaking solar mission today

India set to launch groundbreaking solar mission today
Huawei, Alibaba seeks China's approval for deepfake AI technology

Huawei, Alibaba seeks China's approval for deepfake AI technology