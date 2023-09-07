Beyoncé accused of copying Kylie Minogue's signature style

Beyoncé is facing allegations of drawing inspiration from one of Kylie Minogue's most iconic looks. A video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) showcases the 42-year-old Break My Soul singer ascending from the stage enclosed in robotic armor during her Renaissance tour.

In this visually striking segment, metallic components elegantly retract from her thighs, breasts, and head as she emerges, seizing a microphone to commence her performance.

Fans of Kylie Minogue promptly observed striking resemblances between the staging, costumes, and overall concept in this portion of the show, and the distinctive style of the Australian pop star.

One observer took a humorous tone, quipping, "It's so nice to see Beyoncé doing a Kylie Minogue tribute tour." However, others expressed frustration that Kylie hadn't received adequate recognition for the pioneering idea.

A vocal supporter expressed, "Now we love Beyoncé down, and we KNOW the robot references the movie Metropolis," in reference to the 1927 science fiction classic by Fritz Lang, before passionately defending Kylie's influence, "But the robot opening like that IS a Kylie Minogue reference and I'm sick of everyone not giving her her flowers like she's BEEN the blueprint."

A user questioned, "Don't all celebrities revisit Metropolis?" alluding to the common trend of drawing from the 'Machine Person' character in the vintage science fiction film. Another user clarified, "He's not talking about the reference, but how Beyoncé's robot suit is constructed in the exact same structure and function as Kylie's in 2002."

In response, Beyoncé's supporters countered, with one asserting, "This tour is centered around the Renaissance theme and references her own career," in defense of her artistic choices.

Another fan, who appreciates both artists, added, "Okay you had me with deserving flowers cause clearly Bey was inspired in a way, but the whole blueprint thing? Now that I'll definitely disagree with. Love Kylie though."

For her current tour, Beyoncé presents tracks from her studio album, Renaissance (2022), in chronological order, interspersed with songs from her extensive catalog. The stage design features a massive screen with a prominent 'portal' at its center, complemented by sculptures, robotic arms, and ultraviolet technology.

Amidst this elaborate stage, Beyoncé takes the spotlight, delivering her hits while adorned in an array of captivating outfits. Three and a half months into her Renaissance Tour, Beyoncé is set to continue her journey across the United States, culminating in the final show at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.