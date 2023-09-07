 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber shares heartfelt tribute for 'favorite little man' as he steps into high school

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 07, 2023

Justin Bieber shares heartfelt tribute for favorite little man as he steps into high school
Justin Bieber shares heartfelt tribute for 'favorite little man' as he steps into high school

Justin Bieber took to social media today to share a touching moment from his personal life with his millions of fans. The 29-year-old singer, who has long been in the public eye, showed a more tender side as he posted a heartfelt message about his baby brother's first day of high school.

In an Instagram post, Bieber shared a number of snapshots of himself alongside his younger sibling, 15-year-old Jaxon Bieber. The images capture the brothers sharing a warm embrace throughout their lifetime. 

The caption accompanying the photo was a testament to the bond between the two brothers. Justin wrote, "Gonna make you all feel old. My favorite little man in the world is going into high school today. So proud of you, so lucky to be your big brother. Miss you so much."

The post was met with an outpouring of support and well-wishes from fans, fellow celebrities, and friends alike. Fans praised Justin for his heartfelt message and expressed their excitement for Jaxon's new journey.

Justin and Jaxon's relationship has been well-documented over the years, with the elder Bieber often sharing glimpses of their sibling bond on social media. This latest post, however, struck a chord with many fans who have watched Jaxon grow up alongside his famous older brother.

As Jaxon begins his high school journey, fans are left to wonder how he'll carve out his own path while sharing the spotlight with his superstar sibling. But one thing is clear: he has a loving and supportive family behind him, and millions of fans rooting for his success.

More From Entertainment:

Here’s how Tom Brady really feels about new ladylove Irina Shayk

Here’s how Tom Brady really feels about new ladylove Irina Shayk

Meghan Markle’s ‘failing miserably’ at remaining relevant video

Meghan Markle’s ‘failing miserably’ at remaining relevant
Britney Spears dances through the wardrobe mishap in Mexico

Britney Spears dances through the wardrobe mishap in Mexico
Hollywood writers' and actors' strike pushes honorary Oscar gala ahead

Hollywood writers' and actors' strike pushes honorary Oscar gala ahead
Priyanka Chopra shines in sheer black dress at Victoria's Secret 'The Tour' in NYC: Pic

Priyanka Chopra shines in sheer black dress at Victoria's Secret 'The Tour' in NYC: Pic
Jonas Brothers have heartfelt reunion on stage as Joe files for divorce from Sophie Turner

Jonas Brothers have heartfelt reunion on stage as Joe files for divorce from Sophie Turner
Emily Ratajkowski talks of ‘taboos’ attached to women getting divorced: ‘It’s brave’

Emily Ratajkowski talks of ‘taboos’ attached to women getting divorced: ‘It’s brave’

Meghan Markle’s turning to ‘Suits’ era video

Meghan Markle’s turning to ‘Suits’ era
Joe Jonas opens tour concert without wedding ring after Sophie Turner split

Joe Jonas opens tour concert without wedding ring after Sophie Turner split
Leonardo DiCaprio spotted packing on PDA with new Italian girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio spotted packing on PDA with new Italian girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti
Emily Ratajkowski reacts to Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce: ‘Congratulations!’ video

Emily Ratajkowski reacts to Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce: ‘Congratulations!’
Kevin Costner ex-wife Christina receives major blow amid divorce battle

Kevin Costner ex-wife Christina receives major blow amid divorce battle