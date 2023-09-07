Justin Bieber shares heartfelt tribute for 'favorite little man' as he steps into high school

Justin Bieber took to social media today to share a touching moment from his personal life with his millions of fans. The 29-year-old singer, who has long been in the public eye, showed a more tender side as he posted a heartfelt message about his baby brother's first day of high school.

In an Instagram post, Bieber shared a number of snapshots of himself alongside his younger sibling, 15-year-old Jaxon Bieber. The images capture the brothers sharing a warm embrace throughout their lifetime.

The caption accompanying the photo was a testament to the bond between the two brothers. Justin wrote, "Gonna make you all feel old. My favorite little man in the world is going into high school today. So proud of you, so lucky to be your big brother. Miss you so much."

The post was met with an outpouring of support and well-wishes from fans, fellow celebrities, and friends alike. Fans praised Justin for his heartfelt message and expressed their excitement for Jaxon's new journey.



Justin and Jaxon's relationship has been well-documented over the years, with the elder Bieber often sharing glimpses of their sibling bond on social media. This latest post, however, struck a chord with many fans who have watched Jaxon grow up alongside his famous older brother.

As Jaxon begins his high school journey, fans are left to wonder how he'll carve out his own path while sharing the spotlight with his superstar sibling. But one thing is clear: he has a loving and supportive family behind him, and millions of fans rooting for his success.