Jimmy Fallon lands in trouble as 16 ‘The Tonight Show’ staffers accuse him of ‘erratic behaviour’

Jimmy Fallon, who hosts the beloved ‘The Tonight Show’ on NBC is now accused of creating a toxic workplace

Jimmy Fallon's renowned talk show, The Tonight Show, is facing allegations of being a "toxic workplace" by both current and former employees, as detailed in a recent report.

According to Rolling Stone Magazine's new report, two current employees and 14 former employees have come forward, shedding light on the show's alleged toxic environment that has persisted for years.

Among the claims are accounts of Fallon's unpredictable behavior, frequent changes in leadership teams, and the hiring of a new showrunner every year for the past nine years.

Seven former staff members disclosed that their mental well-being suffered during their tenure on the show. Some even mentioned that guests' dressing rooms were sarcastically referred to as "crying rooms," where many sought solace to cope with the emotional toll their job had on them.

The individuals who shared their experiences with the publication held various roles, including positions in the production crew and the writers' room.

One former employee expressed how their role, once considered a dream job, quickly turned into a "nightmare." Many cited poor mental health as the reason for leaving the show voluntarily, while others alleged being dismissed from their positions.

Addressing the alleged "erratic behavior" attributed to Fallon, a former staff member shared insights, stating, "Sometimes we would get nice Jimmy, but that sometimes was not a lot." They expressed sadness over the fact that "this really talented man created such a horrible environment for the people there"

Another individual added that the feedback and notes received from the beloved host were contingent on his mood.

Rolling Stone also reported that a spokesperson for NBC defended the show with the statement: "We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority. As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate. As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behavior inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly."