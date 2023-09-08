Miley Cyrus announces the end of her 'Used To Be Young' series

Miley Cyrus, an acclaimed musician, recently took fans down memory lane and shared the nostalgic journey from being Disney's Hannah Montana child star to a famed musician via the Used To Be Young series.

Miley Cyrus's Used To Be Young series, which began on August 27, has come to an end today (September 7, 2023), as announced by her via an Instagram post.

The music icon posted a picture featuring herself in an all-black ensemble and announced the end of the series. She captioned the post, "Today my #UsedToBeYoung TikTok series came to an end."

She added, "The journey is far from over, and I’m looking forward to sharing my life with you through music in this next chapter. Thank you for your support over the years. Let’s continue to grow together. Love always, Miley."



The series garnered a lot of praise worldwide, as previously the singer took to Instagram to thank the fans for their love and support for her series.

Her fans took to the comment section to express love and support for their favourite musician. One of her fans wrote, "I love you so much. Thank you for the series. It was beautiful." Another penned, "We are all obsessed with you and your music. Can't wait to see what you will do next."

