 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus announces the end of her 'Used To Be Young' series

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 08, 2023

Miley Cyrus announces the end of her Used To Be Young series
Miley Cyrus announces the end of her 'Used To Be Young' series 

Miley Cyrus, an acclaimed musician, recently took fans down memory lane and shared the nostalgic journey from being Disney's Hannah Montana child star to a famed musician via the Used To Be Young series.

Miley Cyrus's Used To Be Young series, which began on August 27, has come to an end today (September 7, 2023), as announced by her via an Instagram post.

The music icon posted a picture featuring herself in an all-black ensemble and announced the end of the series. She captioned the post, "Today my #UsedToBeYoung TikTok series came to an end."

Miley Cyrus announces the end of her 'Used To Be Young' series 

She added, "The journey is far from over, and I’m looking forward to sharing my life with you through music in this next chapter. Thank you for your support over the years. Let’s continue to grow together. Love always, Miley."

The series garnered a lot of praise worldwide, as previously the singer took to Instagram to thank the fans for their love and support for her series.

Her fans took to the comment section to express love and support for their favourite musician. One of her fans wrote, "I love you so much. Thank you for the series. It was beautiful." Another penned, "We are all obsessed with you and your music. Can't wait to see what you will do next." 

More From Entertainment:

Megan Markle 'dusting herself off' Kate Middleton friendship

Megan Markle 'dusting herself off' Kate Middleton friendship
Marc Anthony proudly brings his sons to Hollywood 'Walk of Fame' ceremony

Marc Anthony proudly brings his sons to Hollywood 'Walk of Fame' ceremony
Church of Scientology faces law's fury over Danny Masterson rape case?

Church of Scientology faces law's fury over Danny Masterson rape case?
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion ignite hype with 'Bongos' teaser and live video premiere video

Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion ignite hype with 'Bongos' teaser and live video premiere
Prince William is dreading 'distraction' Prince Harry arrival in UK video

Prince William is dreading 'distraction' Prince Harry arrival in UK
DC throws 'grieving Aquaman' pitch into bin: Jeff Nichols

DC throws 'grieving Aquaman' pitch into bin: Jeff Nichols
Liam Neeson’s childish behavior on ‘Star Wars’ set made George Lucas scold him video

Liam Neeson’s childish behavior on ‘Star Wars’ set made George Lucas scold him

Meghan Markle has ‘lost’ her engagement ring from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has ‘lost’ her engagement ring from Prince Harry
Toronto International Film Festival opens amid Hollywood strikes

Toronto International Film Festival opens amid Hollywood strikes

'Suits' star Patrick J.Adams mentions Meghan Markle in Instagram bio

'Suits' star Patrick J.Adams mentions Meghan Markle in Instagram bio

Fans hail Kano’s ‘phenomenal’ acting in ‘superb’ final season of Top Boy

Fans hail Kano’s ‘phenomenal’ acting in ‘superb’ final season of Top Boy
Prince Harry can ‘last a day or two’ but ‘can’t maintain popularity

Prince Harry can ‘last a day or two’ but ‘can’t maintain popularity