 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Zach Bryan reveals why he gets arrested in Oklahoma

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 08, 2023

Zach Bryan reveals why he gets arrested in Oklahoma
Zach Bryan reveals why he gets arrested in Oklahoma

Zach Bryan, a country music sensation, opened up about the incident with authorities, which saw him arrested Thursday on an obstruction of investigation charge in rural Oklahoma.

Sharing his thoughts on Twitter, the 27-year-old wrote, “Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said."

He continued, "I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

Raised in Oolagah, OK, Zach’s track Heading South went viral on the internet in 2020, detailing his US Navy service. He rolled out his debut album, DeAnn, in 2019.

More From Entertainment:

Kardashians avoid public attention on family emergency

Kardashians avoid public attention on family emergency
Kourtney Kardashian taking rest with Travis Barker by her side after fetal surgery

Kourtney Kardashian taking rest with Travis Barker by her side after fetal surgery
Freddie Mercury's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' piano auctioned off for THIS whooping sum

Freddie Mercury's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' piano auctioned off for THIS whooping sum

Danny Masterson's attorney plans legal review amidst 30-year prison sentence video

Danny Masterson's attorney plans legal review amidst 30-year prison sentence
Timothée Chalamet and Ben Affleck, one shocking common 'red flag' revealed

Timothée Chalamet and Ben Affleck, one shocking common 'red flag' revealed
Jimmy Fallon not the villain as the bombshell report suggests: insider

Jimmy Fallon not the villain as the bombshell report suggests: insider
Jack Whitehall's comedic arrival into fatherhood with hospital scrubs

Jack Whitehall's comedic arrival into fatherhood with hospital scrubs
Leah Remini shares blunt view on Church of Scientology after Danny Masterson case

Leah Remini shares blunt view on Church of Scientology after Danny Masterson case
Jimmy Fallon 'apologises' amid toxic workplace accusations on 'The Tonight Show'

Jimmy Fallon 'apologises' amid toxic workplace accusations on 'The Tonight Show'
King Charles releases audio message on Queen Elizabeth II death anniversary: Listen video

King Charles releases audio message on Queen Elizabeth II death anniversary: Listen
Rihanna makes a stylish comeback to Puma's fenty collection video

Rihanna makes a stylish comeback to Puma's fenty collection

Johnny Depp makes strong comeback as Amber Heard controversy fades

Johnny Depp makes strong comeback as Amber Heard controversy fades