Zach Bryan reveals why he gets arrested in Oklahoma

Zach Bryan, a country music sensation, opened up about the incident with authorities, which saw him arrested Thursday on an obstruction of investigation charge in rural Oklahoma.

Sharing his thoughts on Twitter, the 27-year-old wrote, “Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said."

He continued, "I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

Raised in Oolagah, OK, Zach’s track Heading South went viral on the internet in 2020, detailing his US Navy service. He rolled out his debut album, DeAnn, in 2019.