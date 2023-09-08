ATC rejects prosecution plea seeking Parvez Elahi's physical remand

PTI President Parvez Elahi. — Screengrab/File

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Friday rejected the prosecution's request seeking 10 physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi in the Federal Judicial Complex attack case.

ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain sent the PTI leader to Adiala jail on a 14-day remand.

The PTI president was arrested hours after his release from NAB custody on September 1, after the LHC had explicitly restricted the authorities from arresting him earlier that same day.

The September 1 order was a reiteration of similar orders issued by the high court on July 13, 2023. Elahi has been arrested and detained repeatedly since the May 9 riots.

Elahi is accused of sending rioters to Islamabad to vandalise the judicial complex besides providing vehicles and batons for the same, the police claimed, adding that physical remand was being sought to question Elahi about unidentified criminals and recover vehicles.

Elahi was produced before the court today following the completion of his two-physical remand.

Opposing the prosecutor’s plea for extension in physical remand, Elahi’s counsel Sardar Abdul Razzaq told the judge that the PTI leader was nominated in the case only two days before his arrest and added that all cases against his client were politically motivated.

He told the court that Elahi joined the PTI in April this year and he was not part of the Imran Khan-led party when the party workers allegedly attacked the law enforcers outside the FJC on March 19.

Elahi’s other counsel Babar Awan also implored the court to discharge the case against his client, saying the prosecution had failed to provide an iota of evidence to establish his client's involvement in the terror case.

“There is no jail left in Punjab where I have not been incarcerated,” Elahi told the judge while thanking him for inviting him to the rostrum.



Elahi said he was a cardiac patient and a stunt was implanted in his heart.

“Punjab Chief Minister [Mohsin Naqvi] is my relative but he is my bitter opponent,” he added.

To which, the judge responded: “Beware of the evil of the one you have been generous to.”

Meanwhile, Elahi's counsel also filed an application to allow his family to meet him and be given home-cooked food in prison.

The judge also issued notices to the respondents for September 11 on Elahi’s bail application.