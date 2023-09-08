 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Friday, September 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Beware Apple users!

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 08, 2023

A man holding an Apple iPhone 14. — Reuters/File
A man holding an Apple iPhone 14. — Reuters/File 

A Canada-based digital watchdog alerted Apple users on Thursday after they uncovered spyware connected to Israeli company NSO that takes advantage of a newly detected vulnerability in devices.

Citizen Lab discovered that an employee of a civil society group based in Washington had their Apple device infected with NSO's Pegasus spyware through this flaw, according to a statement released by the organisation, advising users to remain cautious.

“This shows that civil society is once again serving as the early warning system about really sophisticated attacks,” said John Scott-Railton, senior researcher at Citizen Lab, based at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy.

However, Citizen Lab did not go any further in identifying the organisation or the affected individual.

The bug enables iPhone devices running the most recent version of iOS (16.6) to be compromised without the victim's knowledge, according to the digital watchdog.

Apple changed its devices after investigating the problems brought up by Citizen Lab but a spokesperson from the tech giant declined to comment further.

However, Citizen Lab advised consumers to update their devices.

Additionally, an NSO representative stated that there were no immediate comments regarding the Citizen Lab findings, Al-Arabiya reported.

The US government has blacklisted the Israeli company since 2021 following the alleged abuses, including the surveillance of journalists and government officials as a precautionary measure.

More From Sci-Tech:

UN warns schools of effects of excessive use of AI

UN warns schools of effects of excessive use of AI

Japan launches historic mission for precise Moon landing

Japan launches historic mission for precise Moon landing
Scientists grow 'complete' model of human embryo without egg, sperm or womb

Scientists grow 'complete' model of human embryo without egg, sperm or womb

Astronomers claim to discover new planet in our solar system

Astronomers claim to discover new planet in our solar system
ChatGPT-maker Sam Altman receives Indonesia's first-ever golden visa

ChatGPT-maker Sam Altman receives Indonesia's first-ever golden visa
Pentagon opens portal for public to access 'declassified secrets' of UFOs, UAPs

Pentagon opens portal for public to access 'declassified secrets' of UFOs, UAPs
Nasa Crew-6 aboard Spacex Dragon returns home after 186 days

Nasa Crew-6 aboard Spacex Dragon returns home after 186 days
SpaceX blasts off more Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX blasts off more Starlink satellites into orbit

Elon Musk's X soon to limit opinion polls to verified users only

Elon Musk's X soon to limit opinion polls to verified users only

India's Chandrayaan-3 rover 'put to sleep' after successful moon mission

India's Chandrayaan-3 rover 'put to sleep' after successful moon mission
This is how you can enhance your focus; neuroscientist reveals

This is how you can enhance your focus; neuroscientist reveals
Aditya-L1: India launches spacecraft to the sun after successful moon landing

Aditya-L1: India launches spacecraft to the sun after successful moon landing