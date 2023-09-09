Sharon Osbourne labels Ashton Kutcher as 'rudest celebrity'

Ashton Kutcher has been recently labelled as the rudest celebrity by Sharon Osbourne, who seems to be making it public that there's no love between both stars.

In an interview with her daughter, Kelly Osbourne, Sharon labelled Ashton as the rudest celebrity and dastard little thing she has ever met in her long showbiz career.

According to Fox News, the ladies played a game of "Stirring the Pot" while in conversation with E! News. Sharon was posed a question by her daughter: "Name the rudest celebrity you've ever met."

Responding to the question, Sharon immediately took a jab at Kutcher while failing to remember his name. She described him as "the guy who is married to an actress, and he used to do The 70s Show."

Kelly surprisingly asked if her mother was talking about Ashton Kutcher. Sharon immediately responded, "Yes, Ashton Kutcher. Rude, rude, rude, rude little boy!"

She didn't further elaborate on the reason behind badmouthing Kutcher. However, during an interview with Larry King Now in 2018, she described her experience meeting him for the first time at her previous show, The Talk.

She said, "I got his name wrong, and he was pissed, and he came with an attitude at me, to which I responded by telling him, You don't know what you are dealing with, kid."