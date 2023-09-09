'Backstreet Boys' marks milestone TRL appearance anniversary

Backstreet Boys, the iconic boyband, recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as they paid tribute to their loyal fan base while marking the 24th anniversary of their first appearance at TRL (The Request Live).

Taking to Instagram, the Backstreet Boys posted a video clip featuring their first appearance at TRL in 1999. They captioned the post, "In September of 1999, we made our bond TRL official. You have always been and will always be Larger Than Life! Thank you for inspiring an anthem for the ages, and for inspiring us every day. #BSB30."

The iconic appearance of the boy band at TRL marked a major achievement in their career and solidified their position as one of the most iconic music bands in the world at that time.



Fans of the boyband immediately flooded the comment section, expressing their love and support for their favourite music band.

One of the fans wrote, "Thanks to you for giving us much love for 30 years. I am so proud of being a Backstreet Boys fan."

A second fan wrote, "Thank you, BSB, for all the love & appreciation you’ve given us all over the years. We can never get enough of each other."

A third fan penned, "Thank you for always being there... we all are larger than life @backstreetboys."