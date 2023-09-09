Janet Jackson oozes charm in chic brown leather dress at Christian Siriano NYC show

Janet Jackson made a notable appearance at the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show, held in New York City on a Friday evening.

The renowned 57-year-old entertainer made a striking fashion statement at this star-studded gathering, where she was photographed alongside Laura Linney, Rosie Perez, and Avril Lavigne.

The celebrated artist, who had recently enjoyed a tranquil escape to Taormina, donned an alluring ensemble dominated by a light brown color palette. Her outfit featured an eye-catching reflective trench coat that gracefully draped over her well-toned physique.

Complementing her attire, the Grammy Award-winning songwriter opted for stylish platform boots that added a touch of chic flair to her look. She tastefully accessorized with a pair of silver hoop earrings, infusing a hint of metallic luster into her appearance.

Janet Jackson showcased her stunning dark brunette hair, elegantly gathered into a single braid that cascaded down her chest. This choice in hairstyle provided a captivating contrast against the lighter hues of her outfit.

It's worth noting that Jackson and Siriano share a longstanding friendship, as evidenced by the designer's previous commitment to reschedule one of his shows to accommodate her attendance.

An inside source, who previously spoke to Page Six, disclosed that last year, the 37-year-old media personality had shifted his New York Fashion Week show to an earlier date solely to align with Janet Jackson's schedule.

The source elaborated, quoting Siriano's dedication, saying, "If Janet's coming, I don't care if there are 10 people there, we will make it work."

During the fashion show, the designer addressed the audience, emphasizing that having Janet Jackson in attendance was his primary focus, regardless of the presence of other high-profile individuals.