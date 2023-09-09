Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce: Elvis impersonator doubts singer’s intention

The Elvis impersonator who officiated Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding in Las Vegas is feeling deeply saddened by the news of their impending divorce.

Joe initiated the divorce proceedings earlier this week, citing the marriage as 'irretrievably broken' and expressing his intention to co-parent their children.

In an emotional interview, Jesse Garron, who conducted their wedding ceremony while dressed as Elvis Presley, shared his feelings with TMZ regarding the couple's split. Garron recalled that Joe and Sophie were 'very in love' at the time of their wedding and displayed a 'playful' dynamic.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce: Elvis impersonator doubts singer’s intention

Garron expressed his desire to attend a Jonas Brothers concert to present Joe with a memento—the Ring Pop wrapper used as a makeshift ring during their spontaneous late-night wedding in May 2019.

Now, with their relationship deteriorating, the Elvis impersonator declared: "I'm just heartbroken and sad and just distraught over this whole thing."

Garron noted, "It seemed like they were in love, and they had dated, I think, longer than they were married, so I figured these guys gotta know each other pretty well." The couple had been together for three years before their four-year marriage ultimately ended this week.

During the interview, Jesse also mentioned Kevin and Nick's enduring marriages to Danielle DeLeasa and Priyanka Chopra, respectively. He speculated that Joe might "be feeling like a big dummy ‘cause the other two brothers are still married and he’s not, so you know, they gave him hell I’m sure, still givin' him hell."

However, he emphasized, "I don’t know how hard - if he hung in there like he shoulda hung in there. You know, you gotta be - go through all that stuff."

Joe and Sophie's impromptu wedding took place at A Little White Wedding Chapel in downtown Las Vegas, famous for its drive-thru Tunnel Of Love.

The interview coincides with reports suggesting that Sophie had a difficult time after the birth of their second child. Allegedly, she was hesitant to leave the house while her husband, described as 'less than supportive,' encouraged her to attend events.