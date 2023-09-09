‘Foreign interference’ tops Trudeau's agenda at G20 hosted by Modi

India´s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hand with Canada´s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of the G20 Leaders´ Summit in New Delhi on September 9, 2023. — AFP

VANCOUVER: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau intends to address concerns of foreign interference in the country's affairs, including those involving India, during the ongoing G20 summit in New Delhi.

However, it's uncertain how Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the move.

The Canadian government has publicly accused the Indian government of “foreign interference” in its affairs, based on evidence provided by the country's intelligence for the Indian involvement.

Canada is a country where nearly a million Sikhs reside and a large number of them are considered pro-Khalistan and anti-Hindutva.



This visit comes in the wake of a petition filed by the Canadian Sikh community, urging a comprehensive investigation into the recent assassination of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) and Khalistan Referendum’s Canadian chapter leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar and the potential involvement of Indian foreign elements.

Trudeau's arrival in New Delhi coincides with the G20 summit, where climate issues, security, gender equality, and the Russian invasion in Ukraine are prominent topics.

Trudeau, whose government has now approved a public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference, is also concerned about this issue.

In Singapore, he mentioned that his schedule was being finalised, and a meeting with Modi in India had not been confirmed.

The leader's government recently launched a public inquiry into foreign interference allegations, also stressed the importance of scrutinising countries beyond just China.

"We must remain committed to protecting Canadians from any and all forms of interference," he had stated.

The inquiry aims to address foreign interference, with a focus on countries like China and Russia. Trudeau emphasised that this commission will investigate wherever the evidence leads, acknowledging that other nations also engage in interference.

New Delhi has previously claimed that elements within Canada were involved in meddling in India's internal matters, particularly concerning the Khalistani separatist movement, which seeks independence for a portion of Punjab.

Indian High Commissioner in Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma expects Trudeau and Modi to meet, but is uncertain about the meeting's format.

India holds a prominent position in Canada's efforts to diversify from its primary trading partner, the United States, in the Indo-Pacific region.

Nevertheless, it has been identified as a significant source of foreign interference in Canada, as noted by Trudeau's national security adviser, Jody Thomas.

The visit to India marks Trudeau's first since a controversial 2018 trip.

While some tensions arose during that visit, former high commissioner Patel highlights shared priorities between India and Canada at the G20.

The Surrey Sikh community, represented by MP Sukh Dhaliw, has submitted a petition to Canadian Parliament, calling on the government to probe India's involvement in the assassination of Nijjar, who was the president of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Surrey and chief campaigner of the Canadian chapter of Khalistan Referendum.

SFJ' claim regarding India's involvement in the assassination, , led the Trudeau government to acknowledge and launch an inquiry into India's interference in Canada.

The petition has gained the necessary backing and signatures for it to be addressed and deliberated upon in the upcoming Parliament session in Ottawa later this month.

The petition highlights the tragic incident on June 18, 2023, when Nijjar, a respected member of the Canadian Sikh community, was fatally shot outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, BC.

He was known for his peaceful and dedicated service as president of the Gurdwara and chief coordinator of the Canadian Chapter of the Global Khalistan Referendum, with no involvement in criminal activities.

Canadian Sikh community members in British Columbia call on the Government of Canada to investigate the murder and uncover its motives and perpetrators.

This tragic event has raised serious concerns and comes amid reports of foreign interference, including allegations related to India.