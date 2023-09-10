Kamala Harris declares hip-hop the ultimate 'American Art Form' at historic event

Kamala Harris, the vice president of the United States of America, celebrated the 50th anniversary of the hip-hop music genre on Saturday as she invited some of the acclaimed rappers from Lil Wayne to Slick Rick to perform at the "first-ever hip-hop house party at the office of the vice president of the US."

She celebrated the anniversary of the music genre in a star-studded event held at her home in Washington, D.C., and it was attended by music greats like Common, Doug E. Fresh, and Fat Joe.

Addressing the audience at the occasion, Harris declared hip-hop the ultimate art form, saying, "Hip-hop is the ultimate American art form. Hip-hop now shapes nearly every aspect of America’s popular culture, and it reflects the incredible diversity and ingenuity of the American people."

She continued that hip-hop creates something entirely new by combining rhythms from different regions, including the Continent of Africa, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harris declared that hip-hop has an ethos of power, purpose, pride, ambition, aspiration, strength, and self-determination.

Several stars, including Jeezy, Remy Ma, D-Nice, Wale, Black Alley Band, Saba, and Lil Wayne, performed at the event. Lil Wayne concluded the event by performing his hits A Milli, Mrs. Officer, and Uproar and remarking, "Thank you for inviting me. I appreciate this."