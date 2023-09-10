Ed Sheeran breaks discouraging news to concert-awaiting fans

Ed Sheeran fans anxiously waited for their star to serenade the stadium with his soothing voice. But, an hour and a half before, the award-winning singer postponed the show to October 28 due to "challenges."

Sharing the news on Instagram, the Perfect singer said, "I can't believe I'm typing this but there's been some challenges encountered during the load in of our Vegas show. It's impossible to go forward with the show."

He continued, "I'm so sorry. I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it. The gig will be postponed to Saturday October 28 and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I'm so, so sorry x."

Similarly, Allegiant Stadium also announced on Twitter the discouraging development as reports suggest that scores of awaiting fans passed out due to extreme heat.



Confirming the reports, the Clark County Fire Department said that various people have been treated for "heat-related issues", per KTNV.

Several fans also blasted the poor accommodations' of the venue, Patch reported.

"No cups at the water stations set up, people sitting on hot pavement using other humans as shade, medics running around… whatcha gonna do here?"