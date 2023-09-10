 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran breaks discouraging news to concert-awaiting fans

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Ed Sheeran breaks discouraging news to concert-awaiting fans
Ed Sheeran breaks discouraging news to concert-awaiting fans

Ed Sheeran fans anxiously waited for their star to serenade the stadium with his soothing voice. But, an hour and a half before, the award-winning singer postponed the show to October 28 due to "challenges."

Sharing the news on Instagram, the Perfect singer said, "I can't believe I'm typing this but there's been some challenges encountered during the load in of our Vegas show. It's impossible to go forward with the show."

He continued, "I'm so sorry. I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it. The gig will be postponed to Saturday October 28 and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I'm so, so sorry x."

Similarly, Allegiant Stadium also announced on Twitter the discouraging development as reports suggest that scores of awaiting fans passed out due to extreme heat.

Confirming the reports, the Clark County Fire Department said that various people have been treated for "heat-related issues", per KTNV.

Several fans also blasted the poor accommodations' of the venue, Patch reported.

"No cups at the water stations set up, people sitting on hot pavement using other humans as shade, medics running around… whatcha gonna do here?"

More From Entertainment:

Kamala Harris declares hip-hop the ultimate 'American Art Form' at historic event

Kamala Harris declares hip-hop the ultimate 'American Art Form' at historic event
Nicolas Cage applauds 'Dream Scenario' as a perfect on-page project video

Nicolas Cage applauds 'Dream Scenario' as a perfect on-page project

'Poor Things' one major win bright Oscars chances?

'Poor Things' one major win bright Oscars chances?
Ashton Kutcher's 'creepy' comments resurfaces amid Masterson controversy

Ashton Kutcher's 'creepy' comments resurfaces amid Masterson controversy

'Deadpool 3' filmmaker shares key update about MCU film

'Deadpool 3' filmmaker shares key update about MCU film
'The Nun 2' spooks box-office as competitors scare away

'The Nun 2' spooks box-office as competitors scare away

Stormzy and Maya Jama seek couples' therapy to strengthen their reunion

Stormzy and Maya Jama seek couples' therapy to strengthen their reunion
Sharon Osbourne reveals desire to move Ozzy back to London amid health woes video

Sharon Osbourne reveals desire to move Ozzy back to London amid health woes
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner's latest less-steamy appearance gets online

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner's latest less-steamy appearance gets online
Robert De Niro appears trimmed and fit, following 80th birthday bash

Robert De Niro appears trimmed and fit, following 80th birthday bash

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis on Danny Masterson letter: 'It was for the judge only'

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis on Danny Masterson letter: 'It was for the judge only'
Katie Price dissolves lip fillers in painful procedure before 'starting fresh'

Katie Price dissolves lip fillers in painful procedure before 'starting fresh'