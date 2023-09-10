 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Grimes begged Elon Musk to let her see third 'secret' child

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Grimes begs Elon Musk in now-deleted tweet to let her see third secret child
Grimes begs Elon Musk in now-deleted tweet to let her see third 'secret' child

Elon Musk and former girlfriend Grimes had a third baby 'secretly', according to the Tesla owner’s new biography written by journalist Walter Isaason.

The couple welcomed their third child, a boy, and named him Techno Mechanicus who also goes by Tau. 

Previously, Grimes - whose original name is Claire Bouche - took to her social media and claimed how Elon is not letting her see Tau.

Grimes made the claim under pictures posted by Walter which featured Elon and his son X, while the second picture included Elon, Shivon, and their children Azure and Strider.

The 35-year-old singer wrote, “Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer. I have never been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart." She later deleted the tweet.

Elon's children

Elon is father to 11 children. He had twins and triplets with his first wife Justine Wilson, and welcomed three children with Grimes.

The X, formerly TwitterCEO had twins with the Neuralink executive Shivon just one month after he welcomed his daughter with Grimes, via surrogacy, in December, 2021.

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far,” wrote Elon on X, which he bought in 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle faces major blow in US amid Prince Harry’s UK visit video

Meghan Markle faces major blow in US amid Prince Harry’s UK visit
Prince William reveals ‘only time’ he ever cried amid Harry’s UK visit video

Prince William reveals ‘only time’ he ever cried amid Harry’s UK visit
Tim Burton isn't amused with AI: 'It's soul-sucking!'

Tim Burton isn't amused with AI: 'It's soul-sucking!'
Kevin Spacey will make

Kevin Spacey will make "creative comeback", claims close friend on SA acquittal

Kate Middleton celebrates in France

Kate Middleton celebrates in France
Donny Osmond shares one rule that he never breaks

Donny Osmond shares one rule that he never breaks
Mads Mikkelsen faces awkward question at Venice Film Festival

Mads Mikkelsen faces awkward question at Venice Film Festival
Kamala Harris declares hip-hop the ultimate 'American Art Form' at historic event

Kamala Harris declares hip-hop the ultimate 'American Art Form' at historic event
Ed Sheeran breaks discouraging news to concert-awaiting fans

Ed Sheeran breaks discouraging news to concert-awaiting fans
Nicolas Cage applauds 'Dream Scenario' as a perfect on-page project video

Nicolas Cage applauds 'Dream Scenario' as a perfect on-page project

'Poor Things' one major win bright Oscars chances?

'Poor Things' one major win bright Oscars chances?
Ashton Kutcher's 'creepy' comments resurface amid Masterson controversy

Ashton Kutcher's 'creepy' comments resurface amid Masterson controversy