Grimes begged Elon Musk to let her see third 'secret' child

Grimes begs Elon Musk in now-deleted tweet to let her see third 'secret' child

Elon Musk and former girlfriend Grimes had a third baby 'secretly', according to the Tesla owner’s new biography written by journalist Walter Isaason.

The couple welcomed their third child, a boy, and named him Techno Mechanicus who also goes by Tau.

Previously, Grimes - whose original name is Claire Bouche - took to her social media and claimed how Elon is not letting her see Tau.

Grimes made the claim under pictures posted by Walter which featured Elon and his son X, while the second picture included Elon, Shivon, and their children Azure and Strider.

The 35-year-old singer wrote, “Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer. I have never been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart." She later deleted the tweet.

Elon's children

Elon is father to 11 children. He had twins and triplets with his first wife Justine Wilson, and welcomed three children with Grimes.

The X, formerly Twitter, CEO had twins with the Neuralink executive Shivon just one month after he welcomed his daughter with Grimes, via surrogacy, in December, 2021.

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far,” wrote Elon on X, which he bought in 2022.