 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Katie Price suffers breakdown: Can she rebuild 'Empire' from the ashes?

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Katie Price suffers breakdown: Can she rebuild Empire from the ashes?
Katie Price suffers breakdown: Can she rebuild 'Empire' from the ashes?

Katie Price, who faced bankruptcy in 2019, is determined to rebuild her once-thriving business ventures. The 45-year-old former Page 3 model is currently under financial scrutiny in court due to allegations of a "breach of income payments agreement," which arose earlier this year. Despite her ongoing bankruptcy challenges, Katie is resolute in her efforts to regain her former success.

During the peak of her fame, the former Jordan model ventured into various projects, including book releases, an underwear line in partnership with Asda, and a beauty collection. Katie has recently disclosed that her business empire is gradually making a comeback. She expressed her unwavering commitment to climb back to the top and openly discussed her mental health struggles.

Katie, who experienced a breakdown following a traumatic carjacking incident in South Africa in 2018, shared her journey in an interview with OK! magazine: "I had a bad four years when I had my breakdown, but I came through the other side. Now, I’m going to try and bring back my empire. Watch this space to see what that means."

She further mentioned, "It’s slowly happening, but people always try to knock me down. It will all happen for me though, I keep trying to get back up." Katie was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in 2018 following the traumatic carjacking incident, and she continues to undergo regular therapy sessions.

Katie elaborated, saying, "I have therapy every 2 weeks to help me with that stuff. I’m only human at the end of the day. I can take the p**s out of myself, but sometimes other people push it too far."

This revelation follows Katie's candid discussion about the "biggest destroyer" in her life during an interview on Jamie Laing's Private Parts podcast. She disclosed that she made this discovery through her therapy sessions, saying, "This is the trouble, and even with in therapy I've realised, men are my destroyer in life."

Katie Price has been married three times in the past, first to her I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! co-star Peter Andre, second to cage-fighter Alex Reid, and third to stripper Kieran Hayler.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry makes startling revelation about Meghan Markle at Invictus Games opening

Prince Harry makes startling revelation about Meghan Markle at Invictus Games opening
Lil Nas X film premiere delayed due to major bomb threat: Deets inside

Lil Nas X film premiere delayed due to major bomb threat: Deets inside
Joe Jonas talks Sophie Turner divorce FIRST TIME during Jonas Brothers concert

Joe Jonas talks Sophie Turner divorce FIRST TIME during Jonas Brothers concert
Avril Lavigne channels punkrock vibes with graphic tee at runway show afterparty: Pic

Avril Lavigne channels punkrock vibes with graphic tee at runway show afterparty: Pic

Kendall Jenner 'breaking rules' at Beyoncé concert: 'Privileges'

Kendall Jenner 'breaking rules' at Beyoncé concert: 'Privileges'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s major critic praises Kate Middleton video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s major critic praises Kate Middleton
Lizzo to get BMAC award for 'giving space to black women'

Lizzo to get BMAC award for 'giving space to black women'
Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man' trilogy gets 'predictable' title, shares Marvel

Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man' trilogy gets 'predictable' title, shares Marvel
Meghan Markle faces major blow in US amid Prince Harry’s UK visit video

Meghan Markle faces major blow in US amid Prince Harry’s UK visit
Reese Witherspoon reacts to being part of billionaire club: 'So Lucky'

Reese Witherspoon reacts to being part of billionaire club: 'So Lucky'
Prince William reveals ‘only time’ he ever cried amid Harry’s UK visit video

Prince William reveals ‘only time’ he ever cried amid Harry’s UK visit
Tim Burton isn't amused with AI: 'It's soul-sucking!'

Tim Burton isn't amused with AI: 'It's soul-sucking!'