Katie Price suffers breakdown: Can she rebuild 'Empire' from the ashes?

Katie Price, who faced bankruptcy in 2019, is determined to rebuild her once-thriving business ventures. The 45-year-old former Page 3 model is currently under financial scrutiny in court due to allegations of a "breach of income payments agreement," which arose earlier this year. Despite her ongoing bankruptcy challenges, Katie is resolute in her efforts to regain her former success.

During the peak of her fame, the former Jordan model ventured into various projects, including book releases, an underwear line in partnership with Asda, and a beauty collection. Katie has recently disclosed that her business empire is gradually making a comeback. She expressed her unwavering commitment to climb back to the top and openly discussed her mental health struggles.

Katie, who experienced a breakdown following a traumatic carjacking incident in South Africa in 2018, shared her journey in an interview with OK! magazine: "I had a bad four years when I had my breakdown, but I came through the other side. Now, I’m going to try and bring back my empire. Watch this space to see what that means."

She further mentioned, "It’s slowly happening, but people always try to knock me down. It will all happen for me though, I keep trying to get back up." Katie was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in 2018 following the traumatic carjacking incident, and she continues to undergo regular therapy sessions.

Katie elaborated, saying, "I have therapy every 2 weeks to help me with that stuff. I’m only human at the end of the day. I can take the p**s out of myself, but sometimes other people push it too far."

This revelation follows Katie's candid discussion about the "biggest destroyer" in her life during an interview on Jamie Laing's Private Parts podcast. She disclosed that she made this discovery through her therapy sessions, saying, "This is the trouble, and even with in therapy I've realised, men are my destroyer in life."

Katie Price has been married three times in the past, first to her I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! co-star Peter Andre, second to cage-fighter Alex Reid, and third to stripper Kieran Hayler.