Sunday, September 10, 2023
Avril Lavigne channels punkrock vibes with graphic tee at runway show afterparty: Pic

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Avril Lavigne made a striking entrance at the Dion Lee Spring 2023 Runway Show Afterparty in New York City last Saturday, exuding her signature animated style.

The 38-year-old singer captivated onlookers with her oversized T-shirt paired with a sleek leather jacket, creating an edgy and sensational ensemble. She sported vibrant sunglasses adorned with stylish studs, adding an extra dose of flair to her look.

Avril embraced a bold makeup choice, opting for a striking black lip color that accentuated her unique style. She confidently posed for photos outside the venue, turning heads with her vibrant outfit while maintaining a composed demeanor.

Taking her fashion game up a notch, the Grammy Award-nominated artist rocked thigh-high boots that added a touch of glamour to her ensemble. To complete her trendy look, she accessorized with a chic black and silver clutch bag.

During the event, Avril Lavigne met up with fellow singer Hayley Williams, 34, who showcased her auburn locks and wore an elegant black outfit for a photo opportunity.

Despite her apparent enjoyment at the event, Avril is currently dedicating her time and energy to her forthcoming eighth album, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to her music career.

