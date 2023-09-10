Queen Camilla sends message of support to iconic ‘Maiden’ yacht team

Queen Camilla has surprised the iconic ‘Maiden’ yacht team with a message of support as it has set sail with all-female crew for the 8-month around-the-world Ocean Globe Race.



The palace shared Camilla’s personal message on the official X, formerly Twitter handle with photo of ‘Maiden’ team.

Camilla says in her message, “You are all much in my thoughts today, as you cross the start line of the Ocean Globe Race for Maiden’s final race. I do hope that each one of you is proud to be part of such a special crew, bringing Messages of Hope to girls across the world.”

She further said, “I wish you fair winds and following seas!”

The race will span four legs via three great Capes, starting and ending in the UK, with stops in South Africa, New Zealand, and Uruguay.