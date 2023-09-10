 
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Caretaker govt to give prize money to informants against smuggling, hoarding

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti (left) addresses the press conference on September 10, 2023. — Radio Pakistan
  • Govt will go to any extent to eradicate menaces of smuggling: Bugti.
  • Urges the Afghan government to abide by the Doha Agreement.
  • "59 people involved in illegal Hundi-Hawala business arrested." 

Expressing zero-tolerance against smuggling, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti has said that prize money will be given to people who provide information on smuggling, hoarding and illegal immigrants.

Addressing a joint press conference flanked by Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi in Islamabad on Sunday, Bugti said all the state institutions and provincial authorities are committed to going to any extent to eradicate the menaces of smuggling and hoarding from the face of Pakistan.

Operation, against smuggling of wheat, sugar, urea, dollars and other commodities, has been continuing and the government recovered sugar and urea worth thousands of metric tons in various parts of the country, he added.

The security czar said 59 people involved in the illegal business of Hundi-Hawala have also been arrested.

“But, what an irony it is that now the elements involved in smuggling have started hoarding various things,” he added. 

The minister made it clear that no one would be spared and the state machinery was determined to curb smuggling and hoarding.

He further said action would also be taken against illegal immigrants in the country and soon prize money will be announced in this regard.

To a question regarding terrorists' attacks from Afghanistan, Bugti urged the Afghan government to abide by the Doha Agreement which ensures that Afghan soil will not be used against any country.

Operation underway to recover footballers

Earlier today, the interior minister said that all resources were being utilised for the recovery of six local footballers, who were kidnapped from Sui Tehsil of Dera Bugti.

In a statement, he said an operation for the recovery of hostages has been continuing since Saturday.

The minister also said anarchists cannot escape from the clutches of law. He expressed his resolve not to take a backseat till the recovery of the hostages.

