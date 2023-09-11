 
Monday, September 11, 2023
Peter Andre, Katie Price's son, Junior, reveals release date for new single 'Only One'

Peter Andre, Katie Price's son, Junior, reveals release date for new single 'Only One'

Katie Price and Peter Andre's son Junior is trying to follow in the footsteps of his hitmaker father in the music industry as he teases his new single Only One in a TikTok video after launching a pop career.

The 18-year-old singer took to TikTok and announced the release date of his upcoming single Only One as he played a snippet of it.

Junior André announced that his new song will be out on September 15, 2023, Friday. The teen singer shared a video of himself singing a snippet from his track while rocking a white vest with shorts and a silver chain, reports Dailymail.

The All Night, All Right hitmaker has previously defended his boy against accusations of being a nepo baby. The term nepo baby refers to celebrity offspring who land easily in the world of showbiz.

Defending his son, Peter said, "I have only tried to provide him with an opportunity, and he had to work damn hard for it, and he did."

Peter told that Junior is always in the studio trying to write songs, adding, "He is a great kid, and he is doing really well, getting gigs after gigs."

Junior Andre has already started amassing an impressive singing resume, as in June last year, the singer celebrated his debut single Slide hitting the top (number 1) in the UK's iTunes chart. 

