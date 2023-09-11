Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis talk about "disgusting" bet made with Danny Masterson in an old interview

An old interview of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher resurfaced on the internet where the former shared how Danny Masterson bet the latter $10 to do a scene.

Reminiscing about their The 70s Show days, Mila says how her kiss in the show with Ashton was her first one ever during their 2002 appearance on The Rosie O'Donnell Show.

“What was the bet you made with Danny?” Mila asks her now-husband when he goes, “It wasn’t the first one, it was like the second or third.”

“I was a 14-year-old girl, and extremely scared for my life, and he was really nice to me,” Mila continued as she added how Danny went up to Kutcher and bet him $10 “to use his tongue.”

Despite their public apology for defending Danny, who was recently convicted for rape, fans are slandering Ashton for “showing signs of pedophilia” and “grooming a minor”.

Critics bash Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis over resurfaced interview:

Ashton is also known for his philanthropic work as he has rescued thousands of children from sex trafficking through his organisation Thorn: Digital Defenders of Children.

However, people are now doubting his work and think the entity should be "investigated" and how it all seems like "a show" now.

Ashton Kutcher shows problematic signs

Another clip of Ashton from 2003 resurfaced on the internet where he says how "Hilary Duff and Olsen twins are the girls that everyone is waiting for to turn 18".

Some of the netizens say social media should "stop dragging people for what they said years ago."

A user wrote, "How about let’s stop trying to cancel people for bs said over 10 years ago. Nobody’s perfect and and we all learn from our god damn mistakes."