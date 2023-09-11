 
Monday, September 11, 2023
King Charles to no longer tolerate Prince Harry, Meghan Markle public rants

Monday, September 11, 2023

King Charles will no longer tolerate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle making public rants about the Royal family, revealed an insider.

Speaking with Bella Magazine, as per The Mirror, the royal tipster said that the new monarch is open to talk to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to put an end to their feud.

However, Charles has given the couple, allegedly headed towards a divorce, a warning that there will not be any “public slanging matches,” the source said.

The King is set to arrange a meeting to listen to the issues Harry and Meghan has with the firm to end the differences between the family members.

The source said, "The King loves his son very much but he has been mortally wounded by what he has done. He will always be there for him but draws the line at public slanging matches.”

"If the talks take place, the King will make it very clear that there will be absolutely no private family business discussed in public moving forward. Staff are trying to fine-tune the details."

