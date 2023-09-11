 
Monday, September 11, 2023
Britney Spears’ ex Kevin Federline to ask for ‘increase’ in $40K child support

Monday, September 11, 2023

Kevin Federline has full-time custody of sons Sean Preston and Jayden
Kevin Federline wants an increase in the $40K a month of child support he receives from Britney Spears ahead of their son Sean Preston's 18th birthday.

 Federline is reportedly considering seeking an increase in child support from his ex-wife, Spears, just days before their son Preston turns 18.

With Preston becoming an adult, Federline's obligation for child support for their eldest is set to end, and he allegedly “never bargained on having the kids full-time when they hashed out the terms of support.”

According to a source cited by TMZ, Federline is contemplating taking legal action to request modifications in support. After Sean Preston's birthday, Spears' monthly child support payment is expected to decrease from $40,000 to $20,000. The former couple also shares a 17-year-old son named Jayden James.

TMZ additionally reported “if Kevin asks for an increase' the 41-year-old singer's court-ordered child support 'could balloon if he proves he needs more money for 100% of Jayden's care.” 

Currently, Jayden's support is expected “will stay intact until around June 2025, when he graduates high school,” when he graduates from high school.

Earlier this month, it was reported that “Britney is relieved that Sean is turning 18 on September 14 because she is tired of paying Kevin the insane amount of money he is getting.” 

A source close to the singer mentioned that she's grown weary of the significant sums going to Federline.

