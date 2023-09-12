Scott Disick faces backlash for son's T-shirt featuring Khloe's indecent image

Scott Disick is facing severe backlash from his fans for letting his son wear clothing with indecent pictures of Khloe Kardashian.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Scott posted a picture of her son, Reign Disick, featuring the kid wearing a T-shirt with Khloe Kardashian's picture in a bikini printed on it.

The Kardashian star captioned the picture, 'Proud Nephew."

Fans have slammed Scott for inappropriately dressing his 8-year-old son. One Reddit user wrote, "I'd simply die if I had to wear a shirt with a thirst trap of my aunt screen printed on it."

Another person wrote in the same thread, "I don't know, this just seems inappropriate. I get that the picture is of his aunt, but if it were any other woman, this would definitely be seen as weird."

According to OK! magazine, one netizen called out Scott's relationship with the sister, Khloe, of his ex-Kourtney Kardashian as weird.

Scott recently hailed Khloe for her role as a surrogate mother to the daughter of her brother.

He said, "You're, like, more than an aunt. You're, like, the wheel that makes the car move."