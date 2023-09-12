Steven Tyler's vocal cord injury forces Aerosmith to reschedule tour dates

Tuesday, September 12, 2023
American singer Steven Tyler, the frontman of Aerosmith, suffered "vocal cord damage" leading to subsequent bleeding during their concert in Chicago on Saturday.
Following the injury to their frontman, Aerosmith was forced to postpone the upcoming shows of their farewell tour.
Taking to Social Media, Tyler announced the upsetting news for the music fans who were eager to enjoy their favourite band's performance and stated, "I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days."
He added, "I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”
His band also took to X, formerly Twitter, and quoted the singer's statement along with announcing the rescheduled dates of their farewell tour, according to Fox News.
RESCHEDULED DATES:
Aerosmith started their "Peace Out" farewell tour in Philadelphia at the beginning of September and will perform at 40 different shows.