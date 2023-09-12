Steven Tyler's vocal cord injury forces Aerosmith to reschedule tour dates

American singer Steven Tyler, the frontman of Aerosmith, suffered "vocal cord damage" leading to subsequent bleeding during their concert in Chicago on Saturday.

Following the injury to their frontman, Aerosmith was forced to postpone the upcoming shows of their farewell tour.

Taking to Social Media, Tyler announced the upsetting news for the music fans who were eager to enjoy their favourite band's performance and stated, "I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days."

He added, "I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

His band also took to X, formerly Twitter, and quoted the singer's statement along with announcing the rescheduled dates of their farewell tour, according to Fox News.

RESCHEDULED DATES:



Monday Jan 29 2024 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wednesday, Feb 14 2024 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Saturday, Feb 17 2024 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Wednesday, Feb 21 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Monday, Feb 26 2024 – Raleigh. NC – PNC Arena

Thursday, Feb 29 2024 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

They announced that previously purchased tickets would be honoured and a refund would be available for those unable to attend.

Aerosmith started their "Peace Out" farewell tour in Philadelphia at the beginning of September and will perform at 40 different shows.