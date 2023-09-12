Demi Lovato enthrals fans as she hints at marriage with boyfriend Jutes

Demi Lovato has recently opened up about her romantic journey with Canadian musician Jutes, suggesting that marriage might be a possibility on the horizon.

Lovato, aged 31, and Jutes, whose birth name is Jordan Lutes and is 32 years old, embarked on their romantic journey in 2022. Lovato shared insights into their first encounter during an interview on The Howard Stern Show, recounting that they initially crossed paths in a recording studio.

While an immediate marriage plan doesn't seem to be in the works, the talented singer and actress disclosed that they have indeed broached the topic. Lovato emphasized the importance of taking their time in their relationship, considering they have been dating for about a year and a half.

"We’ve talked about it. It’s been about a year and a half [of dating], so we’re taking our time with it a little bit, you know? I think it’s important not to rush that," Lovato confessed, adding, "I’m in an amazing relationship. My boyfriend is a year older than me, and we’re growing together and it feels so healthy."

When reflecting on their initial encounter, Lovato shared that their paths first crossed in a recording studio when Jutes came in to collaborate on one of her albums. She also highlighted Jutes' dual talents as both an artist and a songwriter.

In August 2022, reports initially surfaced about Lovato being in a "happy and healthy relationship" with a male musician. Subsequently, later that month, Jutes confirmed their relationship in a heartfelt birthday tribute to Lovato.