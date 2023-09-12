Selena Gomez sets internet on fire with new selfie flaunting gorgeous black bodysuit

Selena Gomez made quite an impression on her fans with a captivating photo she posted on her Instagram Story this Monday.

In the snapshot, the 31-year-old artist flaunted her well-toned physique in a sleek, jet-black bodysuit, striking a sultry pose for the camera.

Despite recent denials that one of her new songs is about her past relationship, Gomez added a touch of glamour with a pair of gold earrings, and she elegantly tied her beautiful brunette hair into a neat bun.

Earlier in the day, Selena also showcased her sculpted legs in another photo on her Instagram Story. In this shot, the former Disney Channel star knelt down, using clever backlighting to emphasize her chic outfit, complete with a stylish jacket and leather footwear.

Her luxuriant brunette locks, which were stylishly tied up in her first photo, flowed freely in yet another selfie shared on her account.

Meanwhile, in the entertainment world, Selena Gomez is currently making waves as Mabel Mora in the hit series "Only Murders In The Building." The show's third season began airing in August and is set to conclude in October. Since its debut, the program has garnered widespread acclaim, with particular praise showered on the outstanding performances of its cast.