 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle is ‘nothing’ without Prince Harry, royal fans believe

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Meghan Markle is ‘nothing’ without Prince Harry, royal fans believe
Meghan Markle is ‘nothing’ without Prince Harry, royal fans believe 

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is ‘nothing’ without husband Prince Harry, royal fans have reacted as she jetted off to join the Duke in Germany for Invictus Games.

Commenting on Daily Express report titled, “Meghan Markle jets off to join Prince Harry at the Dusselford Invictus Games,” one fan said “Difficult for her to accept that it's Harry not her who is the celebrity in this twosome. Without H, she is nothing.”

Meghan Markle is ‘nothing’ without Prince Harry, royal fans believe

“Why fly into the UK. I'm sure there are direct flights. It's just more PR stunts and photo a call,” said another.

Meghan Markle is ‘nothing’ without Prince Harry, royal fans believe

The third commented, “This was probably the plan all along. Send Harry out first to test the waters. If he's received warmly, with plenty of praise and photo ops, then she'll join him and bask in the glory. If H wasn't well received, booed etc., she'd stay away. Same thing happened with the PR campaign on the release of Spare. Also for the Coronation. Any hint she might get booed, and you won't see her for dust.

Meghan Markle is ‘nothing’ without Prince Harry, royal fans believe

“It's pretty obvious. The saddest thing is Harry doesn't realize the game.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton sustains ‘small’ injury

Kate Middleton sustains ‘small’ injury
Prince Harry accused of shunning prisoner of war as he attends Invictus Games

Prince Harry accused of shunning prisoner of war as he attends Invictus Games

Kim Kardashian would ‘ditch’ Odell Beckham Jr for ex Pete Davidson video

Kim Kardashian would ‘ditch’ Odell Beckham Jr for ex Pete Davidson
Ethan Hawke dishes on bus ride to TIFF: ‘Nobody cares about anybody else on the bus’

Ethan Hawke dishes on bus ride to TIFF: ‘Nobody cares about anybody else on the bus’
Prince Harry exudes ‘tense’ vibes while waiting for Meghan Markle at Invictus Games

Prince Harry exudes ‘tense’ vibes while waiting for Meghan Markle at Invictus Games
Kate Middleton visits one of most notorious prisons of Britain

Kate Middleton visits one of most notorious prisons of Britain
Meghan Markle puts divorce rumours to rest with Germany arrival to join Prince Harry

Meghan Markle puts divorce rumours to rest with Germany arrival to join Prince Harry
Kanye West new wife Bianca Censori going to great lengths to ‘please’ rapper

Kanye West new wife Bianca Censori going to great lengths to ‘please’ rapper
Kareen Kapoor thinks OTT actors give 'big stars a run for their money!'

Kareen Kapoor thinks OTT actors give 'big stars a run for their money!'
Kylie Minogue sparks meme fest with latest song 'Tension'

Kylie Minogue sparks meme fest with latest song 'Tension'
Five Hollywood celebrity divorces in 2023 that broke hearts

Five Hollywood celebrity divorces in 2023 that broke hearts
Pete Davidson mom Amy remembers husband Scott on 9/11 anniversary in emotional tribute

Pete Davidson mom Amy remembers husband Scott on 9/11 anniversary in emotional tribute