Wednesday, September 13, 2023
MTV VMAs 2023: Taylor Swift flabbergasted as NSYNC reunites to present her award

Fans of NSYNC got their wish as the beloved '90s boy band made a long-awaited return. The group, whose last release dates back to 2002, reunited on the prestigious VMAs stage to present Taylor Swift with the award for Best Pop Video.

Taylor Swift, a devoted fan of the band, was visibly excited as she accepted the award during the main event of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday night. The 33-year-old pop sensation was flustered and thrilled.

All five original NSYNC members, Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick, took the stage together, introduced by host Nicki Minaj. Swift could hardly contain her excitement at the sight of this long-awaited reunion.

Justin Timberlake, 42, addressed the audience with nostalgia, recalling their earlier VMA win over 20 years ago for "Bye Bye Bye." He emphasized the significance of that award, which validated their hard work.

The group proceeded to present Taylor Swift with the award for her "Anti-Hero" music video, with Selena Gomez, Swift's best friend, applauding in the audience. In a gesture reminiscent of their iconic era, NSYNC also gifted Swift with beaded friendship bracelets.

Swift, who dominated the VMAs with nine wins, began her acceptance speech, expressing her difficulty in processing both the reunion and the award simultaneously. She shared her fangirl moment, reminiscing about having NSYNC dolls and expressing curiosity about their future plans.

"You're pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really ... it's too much. Thank you for the friendship bracelets," Swift said, expressing her gratitude.

With her new award and bracelets in hand, the singer thanked her fans for supporting her music across various genres. She also emphasized her love for making pop music, expressing her appreciation once again.

