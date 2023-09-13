 
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Taylor Swift claims Album of the Year with 'Midnights' at MTV VMAs 2023 

 In a stunning turn of events at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), pop sensation Taylor Swift has emerged victorious, securing the coveted Album of the Year award for her critically acclaimed masterpiece 'Midnights.' 

Pop Base, a renowned entertainment news source, took to their Twitter platform to officially unveil Taylor Swift's extraordinary achievement.

Their tweet resounded with triumph: "‘Midnights’ by Taylor Swift wins the #VMAs award for Album Of The Year"

This historic win not only solidifies Swift's status as a musical powerhouse but also establishes her as a record-breaking artist in the history of the VMAs, with the most wins in a single night. 

Among her triumphs were coveted titles, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects, all awarded for her chart-topping hit "Anti-Hero." 


