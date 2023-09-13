Meghan Markle finally reveals reason for being late to join Prince Harry in Germany

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has finally disclosed the reason for joining her husband Prince Harry at Invictus Games in Germany after four days.



In her first public appearance with Harry at Invictus Games, the Duchess also apologized for arriving late and missing the opening ceremony.

Meghan said: “It is so special to be here, and I’m so sorry that I was a little late for the party.”

She also disclosed the reason for being late, saying “Just like so many of you, we know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created … and so I had to just spend a little bit more time getting our little ones settled at home.”

“Getting milkshakes, doing school drop off and then I just landed a couple of hours ago. I am thrilled that the first event that I can do with Invictus is here with all of you.”

Meghan reunited with Prince Harry in Germany on Tuesday.