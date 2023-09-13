Fact-check: Two ordinances, 76 laws passed during PDM’s tenure
The coalition government promulgated only two ordinances during its term from April 2022 to August 2023
Social media users are claiming that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) promulgated a large number of ordinances, bypassing the parliament during its 16-month tenure.
The claim is false.
Claim
On July 5, a social media user on X, formerly known as Twitter, criticised President Arif Alvi for letting the Pakistan Democratic Movement promulgate a plethora of ordinances.
“PDM is passing ordinances upon ordinances,” the user wrote on the microblogging website, “Come home Alvi, your country is calling you.”
Another X user called the PDM government “a joke”, further asking how “many ordinances have the government passed quietly in the middle of the night?”
Fact
The claims are inaccurate.
The coalition government promulgated only two ordinances during its term from April 2022 to August 2023. While, separately, it passed 76 pieces of legislation. The data was collected from the website of the government-run Printing Corporation of Pakistan.
An ordinance is a law promulgated by the president when the national assembly is not in session.
Below is the list of the laws and ordinances passed by the PDM government while in office:
|S No.
|Ordinance/Law
|Name
|Date of Publication
|1
|Law
|Elections (Amendment) Act, 2022
|June 22, 2022
|2
|Law
|National Accountability (Amendment) Act, 2022
|June 22, 2022
|3
|Law
|Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation (Amendment) Act, 2022
|June 28, 2022
|4
|Law
|International Institute of Science, Arts and Technology Act, 2022
|July 7, 2022
|5
|Law
|National Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen Wa Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority Act, 2022
|July 19, 2022
|6
|Law
|National Accountability (Second Amendment) Act, 2022
|August 16, 2022
|7
|Law
|National Information Technology Board Act, 2022
|August 19, 2022
|8
|Ordinance
|Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2022
|August 23, 2022
|9
|Law
|Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Act, 2022
|September 03, 2022
|10
|Law
|Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Act, 2022
|September 06, 2022
|11
|Law
|Diplomatic and Consular Officers (Oath and Fees) (Amendment) Act, 2022
|October 19, 2022
|12
|Law
|Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Act, 2022
|October 19, 2022
|13
|Law
|Publication of Laws of Pakistan (Amendment) Act, 2022
|October 19, 2022
|14
|Law
|Dyslexia Special Measures Act, 2022
|October 25, 2022
|15
|Law
|Islamabad Capital Territory Domestic Workers Act, 2022
|October 25, 2022
|16
|Law
|Railways (Amendment) Act, 2022
|October 26, 2022
|17
|Law
|Trade Organizations (Amendment) Act, 2022
|November 03, 2022
|18
|Law
|Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Act, 2022
|November 04, 2022
|19
|Law
|Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Act, 2022
|November 04, 2022
|20
|Law
|Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Act, 2022
|November 08, 2022
|21
|Law
|National Assembly Secretariat Employees (Amendment) Act, 2022
|November 08, 2022
|22
|Law
|Children (Pledging of Labour) (Amendment) Act, 2022
|November 18, 2022
|23
|Law
|Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Act, 2022
|November 18, 2022
|24
|Law
|Smart Institute of Sciences & Technology Act, 2022
|December 13, 2022
|25
|Law
|Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Act, 2022
|December 13, 2022
|26
|Law
|Registration (Amendment) Act, 2022
|December 31, 2022
|27
|Law
|Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Act, 2022
|December 31, 2022
|28
|Law
|Access to the Media (Deaf) Persons Act, 2022
|December 31, 2022
|29
|Law
|Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Act, 2023
|January 11, 2023
|30
|Law
|Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Act, 2023
|January 13, 2023
|31
|Law
|Money-lending and advancing loans and transactions based on interest
|January 13, 2023
|32
|Law
|Reconstitute the Medical and Dental Council in Pakistan
|January 16, 2023
|33
|Law
|Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Act, 2023
|January 21, 2023
|34
|Law
|Global Change Impact Studies Centre (Amendment) Act, 2023.
|January 21, 2023
|35
|Law
|Efficiency of state-owned enterprises owned and controlled by the Federal Government
|February 02, 2023
|36
|Law
|Amend the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act, 2015
|February 22, 2023
|37
|Law
|Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2023
|February 24, 2023
|38
|Law
|Act further to amend the Capital Development Authority Ordinance, 1960
|February 24, 2023
|39
|Law
|Pakistan Global Institute Act, 2023
|March 17, 2023
|40
|Law
|Lawyers Welfare and Protection Act, 2023
|April 06, 2023
|41
|Ordinance
|National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023
|April 07, 2023
|42
|Law
|Export Processing Zones Authority (Amendment) Act, 2023
|April 07, 2023
|43
|Law
|Inter-Boards Coordination Commission Act, 2023
|April 15, 2023
|44
|Law
|Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (Amendment) Act, 2023
|April 15, 2023
|45
|Law
|National University of Pakistan Act, 2023
|April 20, 2023
|46
|Law
|Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023
|April 21, 2023
|47
|Law
|Tax Laws (Amendment) Act, 2023
|April 21, 2023
|48
|Law
|Pakistan Maritime Zones Act, 2023
|April 29, 2023
|49
|Law
|Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Act, 2023
|May 04, 2023
|50
|Law
|Members of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) Immunities and Privileges Act, 2023
|May 06, 2023
|51
|Law
|Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance (Amendment) Act, 2023
|May 18, 2023
|52
|Law
|Pakistan Institute of Research and Registration of Quality Assurance Act, 2023
|May 24, 2023
|53
|Law
|Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act, 2023
|May 29, 2023
|54
|Law
|National Accountability (Amendment) Act, 2023
|May 30, 2023
|55
|Law
|Pir Roshaan Institute of Progressive Sciences and Technologies, Miranshah Act, 2023
|May 30, 2023
|56
|Law
|Private Power and Infrastructure Board (Amendment) Act, 2023
|June 10, 2023
|57
|Law
|Kalam Bibi International Women Institute Bannu Act, 2023
|June 10, 2023
|58
|Law
|Day Care Centres Act, 2023
|June 22, 2023
|59
|Law
|Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Act, 2023
|June 24, 2023
|60
|Law
|Trained Paramedical Staff Facility Act, 2023
|June 24, 2023
|61
|Law
|Maternity and Paternity Leave Act, 2023
|June 24, 2023
|62
|Law
|Limitation (Amendment) Act, 2023
|June 24, 2023
|63
|Law
|Specific Relief (Amendment) Act, 2023
|June 24, 2023
|64
|Law
|Finance Act, 2023
|June 26, 2023
|65
|Law
|Elections (Amendment) Act, 2023
|June 26, 2023
|66
|Law
|Criminal Laws (Amendment) Act, 2023
|July 24, 2023
|67
|Law
|Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Act, 2023
|August 05, 2023
|68
|Law
|Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Act, 2023
|August 05, 2023
|69
|Law
|Board of Investment (Amendment) Act, 2023
|August 05, 2023
|70
|Law
|Petroleum (Amendment) Act, 2023
|August 05, 2023
|71
|Law
|Pakistan General Cosmetics Act, 2023
|August 07, 2023
|72
|Law
|Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Act, 2023
|August 07, 2023
|73
|Law
|Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund Act, 2023
|August 07, 2023
|74
|Law
|Pakistan Civil Aviation Act, 2023
|August 07, 2023
|75
|Law
|Pakistan Air Safety Investigation Act, 2023
|August 08, 2023
|76
|Law
|Gun and Country Club Act, 2023.
|August 08, 2023
|77
|Law
|National Logistics Corporation Act, 2023
|August 08, 2023
|78
|Law
|National Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism Authority Act, 2023
|August 08, 2023
