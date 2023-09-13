Fact-check: Two ordinances, 76 laws passed during PDM’s tenure

The coalition government promulgated only two ordinances during its term from April 2022 to August 2023

By
Geo Fact-Check

Updated Wednesday Sep 13 2023

Social media users are claiming that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) promulgated a large number of ordinances, bypassing the parliament during its 16-month tenure.

The claim is false.

Claim

On July 5, a social media user on X, formerly known as Twitter, criticised President Arif Alvi for letting the Pakistan Democratic Movement promulgate a plethora of ordinances.

“PDM is passing ordinances upon ordinances,” the user wrote on the microblogging website, “Come home Alvi, your country is calling you.”

Another X user called the PDM government “a joke”, further asking how “many ordinances have the government passed quietly in the middle of the night?”

Fact

The claims are inaccurate.

The coalition government promulgated only two ordinances during its term from April 2022 to August 2023. While, separately, it passed 76 pieces of legislation. The data was collected from the website of the government-run Printing Corporation of Pakistan.

An ordinance is a law promulgated by the president when the national assembly is not in session.

Below is the list of the laws and ordinances passed by the PDM government while in office:

S No.Ordinance/Law
Name
Date of Publication
1Law
Elections (Amendment) Act, 2022
June 22, 2022
2Law
National Accountability (Amendment) Act, 2022
June 22, 2022
3Law
Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation (Amendment) Act, 2022
June 28, 2022
4Law
International Institute of Science, Arts and Technology Act, 2022
July 7, 2022
5Law
National Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen Wa Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority Act, 2022
July 19, 2022
6Law
National Accountability (Second Amendment) Act, 2022
August 16, 2022
7Law
National Information Technology Board Act, 2022
August 19, 2022 
8Ordinance
Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2022 
August 23, 2022
9Law
Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Act, 2022
September 03, 2022
10Law
Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Act, 2022
September 06, 2022 
11Law
Diplomatic and Consular Officers (Oath and Fees) (Amendment) Act, 2022
October 19, 2022
12Law
Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Act, 2022
October 19, 2022
13Law
Publication of Laws of Pakistan (Amendment) Act, 2022 
October 19, 2022
14Law
Dyslexia Special Measures Act, 2022 
October 25, 2022
15Law
Islamabad Capital Territory Domestic Workers Act, 2022
October 25, 2022
16LawRailways (Amendment) Act, 2022 October 26, 2022
17Law
Trade Organizations (Amendment) Act, 2022
November 03, 2022 
18Law
Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Act, 2022
November 04, 2022
19Law
Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Act, 2022 
November 04, 2022
20Law
Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Act, 2022
November 08, 2022
21Law
National Assembly Secretariat Employees (Amendment) Act, 2022
November 08, 2022
22Law
Children (Pledging of Labour) (Amendment) Act, 2022
November 18, 2022
23Law
Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Act, 2022
November 18, 2022
24Law
Smart Institute of Sciences & Technology Act, 2022 
December 13, 2022
25Law
Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Act, 2022 
December 13, 2022
26Law
Registration (Amendment) Act, 2022  
December 31, 2022
27Law
Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Act, 2022 
December 31, 2022
28Law
Access to the Media (Deaf) Persons Act, 2022
December 31, 2022
29Law
Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Act, 2023 
January 11, 2023
30Law
Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Act, 2023
January 13, 2023
31Law
Money-lending and advancing loans and transactions based on interest 
January 13, 2023
32Law
Reconstitute the Medical and Dental Council in Pakistan 
January 16, 2023
33Law
Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Act, 2023
January 21, 2023
34Law
Global Change Impact Studies Centre (Amendment) Act, 2023. 
January 21, 2023
35Law
Efficiency of state-owned enterprises owned and controlled by the Federal Government 
February 02, 2023
36Law
Amend the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act, 2015 
February 22, 2023
37Law
Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2023 
February 24, 2023 
38Law
Act further to amend the Capital Development Authority Ordinance, 1960 
February 24, 2023 
39Law
Pakistan Global Institute Act, 2023
March 17, 2023
40Law
Lawyers Welfare and Protection Act, 2023 
April 06, 2023
41Ordinance
National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023  
April 07, 2023
42Law
Export Processing Zones Authority (Amendment) Act, 2023 
April 07, 2023
43Law
Inter-Boards Coordination Commission Act, 2023 
April 15, 2023
44Law
Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (Amendment) Act, 2023
April 15, 2023
45Law
National University of Pakistan Act, 2023 
April 20, 2023
46Law
Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023 
April 21, 2023
47Law
Tax Laws (Amendment) Act, 2023  
April 21, 2023
48Law
Pakistan Maritime Zones Act, 2023 
April 29, 2023
49Law
Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Act, 2023
May 04, 2023
50Law
Members of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) Immunities and Privileges Act, 2023
May 06, 2023
51Law
Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance (Amendment) Act, 2023
May 18, 2023
52Law
Pakistan Institute of Research and Registration of Quality Assurance Act, 2023 
May 24, 2023
53Law
Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act, 2023
May 29, 2023
54Law
National Accountability (Amendment) Act, 2023
May 30, 2023 
55Law
Pir Roshaan Institute of Progressive Sciences and Technologies, Miranshah Act, 2023
May 30, 2023 
56Law
Private Power and Infrastructure Board (Amendment) Act, 2023 
June 10, 2023
57Law
Kalam Bibi International Women Institute Bannu Act, 2023
June 10, 2023
58Law
Day Care Centres Act, 2023 
June 22, 2023 
59Law
Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Act, 2023 
June 24, 2023
60Law
Trained Paramedical Staff Facility Act, 2023
June 24, 2023
61Law
Maternity and Paternity Leave Act, 2023 
June 24, 2023
62Law
Limitation (Amendment) Act, 2023
June 24, 2023
63Law
Specific Relief (Amendment) Act, 2023 
June 24, 2023
64Law
Finance Act, 2023
June 26, 2023 
65Law
Elections (Amendment) Act, 2023 
June 26, 2023 
66Law
Criminal Laws (Amendment) Act, 2023 
July 24, 2023 
67Law
Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Act, 2023
August 05, 2023
68Law
Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Act, 2023 
August 05, 2023
69Law
Board of Investment (Amendment) Act, 2023 
August 05, 2023
70Law
Petroleum (Amendment) Act, 2023
August 05, 2023
71Law
Pakistan General Cosmetics Act, 2023 
August 07, 2023
72LawPakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Act, 2023 August 07, 2023
73Law
Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund Act, 2023 
August 07, 2023
74Law
Pakistan Civil Aviation Act, 2023 
August 07, 2023
75Law
Pakistan Air Safety Investigation Act, 2023 
August 08, 2023
76Law
Gun and Country Club Act, 2023.
August 08, 2023
77Law
National Logistics Corporation Act, 2023
August 08, 2023
78LawNational Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism Authority Act, 2023
August 08, 2023

Follow us on @GeoFactCheck. If our readers detect any errors, we encourage them to contact us at [email protected]