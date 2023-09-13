Taylor Swift fans laud her ‘legacy’ as she ‘sweeps’ 2023 VMAs

Taylor Swift's won prestigious awards at the VMAs that included Artist of the Year and Album of the year

Taylor Swift's fans celebrated a historic evening as the singer made her mark at the MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey.

The country-turned-pop icon had a triumphant night at Newark's Prudential Center, where she secured an impressive nine out of the eleven awards she was nominated for, including the prestigious Artist Of The Year title.

Taylor, 33, also clinched Album of the Year for Midnights and the Show of the Summer award. Additionally, she took home six awards for the Anti-Hero video and track, which encompassed Video of the Year, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Direction, Best Pop, and Song of the Year.

Fans were quick to shower the star with praise, recognizing her outstanding achievement. This success comes shortly after Taylor Swift completed nearly half of her extensive 146-show Eras world tour.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one fan wrote: “Taylor Swift sweeps the VMAs as she should!”

A second added: “When I grow up I want to be Taylor Swift at the vmas”

One fan regretted falling asleep before the wins were announced: “I hate that I fell asleep five minutes before taylor swift showed at the vmas... congratulations on your 9 wins., that's a real f***ing legacy.”

While a third joked: “Taylor Swift sweeps all the awards... I know her haters are madddd.” [sic]

Accepting the award for Best Pop for Anti-Hero on Tuesday night, she said: “I love making pop music, I love making pop music videos, I also love making country.”

“I love slinking around different genres and the only reason I'm allowed to do that is because you, the fans, gave me the opportunity to do this.”

She added, “One big adventure and it's all so much to challenge myself to make music that's different than what I made last and I just love you for it. But I really love making pop music, so thank you so, so, so much.”