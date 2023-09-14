Nick Jonas scolds fans throwing bracelets at him during Jonas Brothers show

 
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Nick Jonas firmly told fans to stop throwing things at him during the latest Jonas Brothers show
During the latest Jonas Brothers concert, Nick Jonas sternly scolded fans for throwing objects onto the stage. The visibly irritated 30-year-old singer was performing the band's hit Rollercoaster in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday when fans started tossing bracelets at him.

Videos shared on social media depict the "Camp Rock" star appearing to attempt to catch some of the items before shaking his head in disapproval. He then sternly instructed the concertgoers to "stop" their actions.

“That man scolded the crowd like they were each and every one his daughter. I’d be so FEARFUL,” one fan commented on a video of the viral moment.

“He did that so well. Gets his point across but didn’t seem mean. So dad like,” another person wrote.

A third fan chimed in, “I saw this and was like oooooo someone’s in trouble lol.”

Nick Jonas, currently on tour with his brothers Joe and Kevin, is not the only artist to experience on-stage incidents involving flying objects. Several other artists, including Harry Styles, Bebe Rexha, Drake, and Kelsea Ballerini, have also faced similar incidents while performing in recent months.

In a noteworthy incident earlier this summer, Bebe Rexha was struck in the eye with a cellphone during a concert in New York City, resulting in a shiner.

While the Jonas Brothers have managed to avoid serious injuries amid this concerning trend, their tour garnered attention when Joe addressed his divorce from Sophie Turner over the weekend.

