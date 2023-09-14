 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Doja Cat's VMA show: Fans insist on hidden message behind demonic imagery

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Doja Cats VMA show: Fans insist on hidden message behind demonic imagery

Doja Cat's fans appeared to be convinced and are insisting that the singer's performance at MTV's Video Music Awards (VMA) was cryptic and delivered a hidden message to the audience.

The 27-year-old rapper's performance at MTV's VMAs was demonic-themed, as she took the stage with dancers painted red to appear like demons.

Her fans have since tried to decode the hidden message behind her performance. Some of her critics have accused her of devil-worshipping, whereas others tried to find a deeper meaning behind the epic show she put on stage.

According to the Mirror, one of her fans took to TikTok and expressed, "Doja Cat has a message for you, and she is letting you know that you are focused on the wrong things in her music."

They added that everyone is focused on demon stuff, her image, and all that stuff and ignores her rapping skills.

"Doja Cat wants everyone to focus and pay attention to what is important."

Another one of her fans took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, "People will call Doja Cat a Satanist, but watch horror movies, celebrate Halloween, and listen to music about sex and violence."

A third fan hailed Doja's performance, saying, "She proved her talent as a rapper and made the stunning performance look entirely effortless."

More From Entertainment:

Peso Pluma faces death threats from drug cartel over Tijuana concert

Peso Pluma faces death threats from drug cartel over Tijuana concert
Demi Lovato talks about 'toxic' romance with 'That 70s Show' star: 'Daddy issues'

Demi Lovato talks about 'toxic' romance with 'That 70s Show' star: 'Daddy issues'
Corey Feldman files for legal separation from estranged wife Courtney

Corey Feldman files for legal separation from estranged wife Courtney
Meghan Markle uses Prince Archie 'school story' as 'calculative' move in Germany? video

Meghan Markle uses Prince Archie 'school story' as 'calculative' move in Germany?
Kevin Costner's lawyer Laura Wasser reacts to ex-wife's $885,000 legal fee demand

Kevin Costner's lawyer Laura Wasser reacts to ex-wife's $885,000 legal fee demand
Kim Kardashian wants Kanye West ‘nowhere near’ North West

Kim Kardashian wants Kanye West ‘nowhere near’ North West
Nick Jonas scolds fans throwing bracelets at him during Jonas Brothers show

Nick Jonas scolds fans throwing bracelets at him during Jonas Brothers show

Leonardo DiCaprio’s gives award-worthy performance in new trailer for ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’

Leonardo DiCaprio’s gives award-worthy performance in new trailer for ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’

Meghan Markle's book will be a huge money-spinner: royal author video

Meghan Markle's book will be a huge money-spinner: royal author

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s living arrangements exposed: ‘Living separately’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s living arrangements exposed: ‘Living separately’

Olivia Rodrigo announces ‘Guts’ world tour dates for 2024

Olivia Rodrigo announces ‘Guts’ world tour dates for 2024
Ice Spice and Ben Affleck brainstorm new drink name in Dunkin' Donuts’ ad

Ice Spice and Ben Affleck brainstorm new drink name in Dunkin' Donuts’ ad