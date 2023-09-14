Doja Cat's VMA show: Fans insist on hidden message behind demonic imagery

Doja Cat's fans appeared to be convinced and are insisting that the singer's performance at MTV's Video Music Awards (VMA) was cryptic and delivered a hidden message to the audience.

The 27-year-old rapper's performance at MTV's VMAs was demonic-themed, as she took the stage with dancers painted red to appear like demons.

Her fans have since tried to decode the hidden message behind her performance. Some of her critics have accused her of devil-worshipping, whereas others tried to find a deeper meaning behind the epic show she put on stage.

According to the Mirror, one of her fans took to TikTok and expressed, "Doja Cat has a message for you, and she is letting you know that you are focused on the wrong things in her music."

They added that everyone is focused on demon stuff, her image, and all that stuff and ignores her rapping skills.

"Doja Cat wants everyone to focus and pay attention to what is important."

Another one of her fans took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, "People will call Doja Cat a Satanist, but watch horror movies, celebrate Halloween, and listen to music about sex and violence."

A third fan hailed Doja's performance, saying, "She proved her talent as a rapper and made the stunning performance look entirely effortless."