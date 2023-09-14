Demi Lovato talks about 'toxic' romance with 'That 70s Show' star: 'Daddy issues'

Demi Lovato admits she was wrong to date a much older person as they releases new track 'Daddy Issues.'



Speaking on the recent episode of the Howard Stern Show, the singer confirmed her romance with 'That 70s Show' actor Wilmer Valderrama was troubled.

They noted: "For me, I was a teenager. And so to me, that’s gross. If you are 50 and 60, you’re fine. Even 30 and 40, that’s not gross at all. But, I think, that when you’re in those development years, you should absolutely not be with somebody that is older than you by that much. It’s just unhealthy and toxic.”



"He came in to write on one of my sessions and I was in the studio and was immediately attracted to him," Demi recalls.

They added: "I texted my friends on the side and was like, ‘He’s so hot!’ Now I’m at a place where I’m in an amazing relationship and my boyfriend is a year older than me. We’re growing together and it feels so healthy."



This comes as earlier Demi added: "If you’re a young girl and you think that it’s sexy or fun to date older men, it’s not OK unless you’re of age."

