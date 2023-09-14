Meeting with US lawmakers: Top tech CEOs stress need for AI regulatory safeguards

Top US technology leaders including take their seats for the start of a bipartisan Artificial Intelligence Insight Forum. Reuters

Tech leaders and US lawmakers discussed the merits and challenges of artificial intelligence (AI) technology behind closed doors on Wednesday.

The meeting, attended by over 60 senators, featured a panel of 22 individuals, including prominent figures such as OpenAI's Sam Altman, Elon Musk of X and Tesla, Sundar Pichai from Google, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, and Mark Zuckerberg of Meta.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer emphasised the bipartisan interest in comprehending and regulating AI, as participants unanimously acknowledged the necessity of government intervention in AI oversight.

The dialogue centred on exploring the potential benefits and risks of AI technology, with no clear consensus emerging regarding regulatory proposals or the responsible agency.

Elon Musk, after meeting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy, expressed the need for a regulatory framework for AI, particularly when it poses potential dangers to the public. Zuckerberg and Pichai echoed a similar sentiment, asserting that Congress should play a significant role in AI regulation.

Senators, many of whom were new to the AI subject, acknowledged the complexity of the matter. They underlined the urgency of gaining a swift understanding of AI to establish necessary legislative guidelines.

The meeting underscored the importance of American leadership in the AI sector, with a focus on safeguarding national security. It was noted that technology companies are increasingly cooperating with the Pentagon, contributing to national security efforts.

The AI Insight Forum was part of Schumer's broader plan for AI regulation, although other senators have put forth specific regulatory proposals in recent months. These include proposals by Senators Richard Blumenthal and Josh Hawley, which require AI companies to seek licensing and clarify that tech liability protections do not shield AI firms from legal action. Additionally, Senators Amy Klobuchar, Josh Hawley, Chris Coons, and Susan Collins have proposed banning deceptive AI-generated content in political ads.

Schumer's bipartisan group aims to create a comprehensive AI regulation plan in the coming months, with an emphasis on ensuring the legislation is well-considered and effective, rather than rushed. A detailed timeline for regulatory proposals has not yet been established, but the objective is to progress within months rather than years.