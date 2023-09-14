Drake hints at reunion with ex SZA as they team up for mysterious new single

Drake and SZA, more than 14 years after their past romantic involvement, are joining forces for a new collaborative single.

The 36-year-old rapper, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, and the 33-year-old singer-songwriter, born as Solána Imani Rowe, recently posted cryptic messages on their respective Instagram accounts.

Both of their posts featured a close-up image of actress Halle Berry being slimed at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Drake's post was accompanied by a simple caption consisting of a wide-eyed emoji and a green heart emoji, leaving fans curious but in the dark about the project details.

SZA, who recently released her music video Snooze with Justin Bieber, shared the same image but added a caption featuring a green puking emoji, a face with a hand over the mouth emoji, and a googly eye emoji.



This upcoming single will be part of Drake's forthcoming studio album, "For All The Dogs," slated for release on September 22. Fans can anticipate the release of the single on Friday, September 15, as Drake hinted at the track during a recent concert in Austin, Texas, as part of his "It's All a Blur" tour.

During the performance, Drake excitedly announced to the crowd, "I know y’all are excited to hear the album. I know it’s like two weeks out, but I’m gonna drop a song this week – just to let you know what’s up."

The news of their collaboration brings to mind Drake's reference to his past relationship with SZA in the lyrics of his 2021 song, Mr. Right Now. In any case, it's worth noting that both Drake and SZA were associated at the time of his on-and-off romance with Rihanna.