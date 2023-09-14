 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Drake hints at reunion with ex SZA as they team up for mysterious new single

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Drake hints at reunion with ex SZA as they team up for mysterious new single
Drake hints at reunion with ex SZA as they team up for mysterious new single

Drake and SZA, more than 14 years after their past romantic involvement, are joining forces for a new collaborative single.

The 36-year-old rapper, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, and the 33-year-old singer-songwriter, born as Solána Imani Rowe, recently posted cryptic messages on their respective Instagram accounts. 

Both of their posts featured a close-up image of actress Halle Berry being slimed at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Drake's post was accompanied by a simple caption consisting of a wide-eyed emoji and a green heart emoji, leaving fans curious but in the dark about the project details.

SZA, who recently released her music video Snooze with Justin Bieber, shared the same image but added a caption featuring a green puking emoji, a face with a hand over the mouth emoji, and a googly eye emoji.

This upcoming single will be part of Drake's forthcoming studio album, "For All The Dogs," slated for release on September 22. Fans can anticipate the release of the single on Friday, September 15, as Drake hinted at the track during a recent concert in Austin, Texas, as part of his "It's All a Blur" tour.

During the performance, Drake excitedly announced to the crowd, "I know y’all are excited to hear the album. I know it’s like two weeks out, but I’m gonna drop a song this week – just to let you know what’s up."

The news of their collaboration brings to mind Drake's reference to his past relationship with SZA in the lyrics of his 2021 song, Mr. Right Now. In any case, it's worth noting that both Drake and SZA were associated at the time of his on-and-off romance with Rihanna.

More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran rocks casual look as he steps out in California after surprise wedding appearance

Ed Sheeran rocks casual look as he steps out in California after surprise wedding appearance
Liam Payne's close friends express deep concern as he battles life beyond One Direction

Liam Payne's close friends express deep concern as he battles life beyond One Direction
'Newly single' Sofia Vergara walks out of game show as Howie Mandel cracks another uncomfortable joke

'Newly single' Sofia Vergara walks out of game show as Howie Mandel cracks another uncomfortable joke
Pete Davidson flaunts 'rehab glow' as ex Kim Kardashian reaches out for patch-up

Pete Davidson flaunts 'rehab glow' as ex Kim Kardashian reaches out for patch-up
Britney Spears' friends concerned about her new lover after Sam Asghari split

Britney Spears' friends concerned about her new lover after Sam Asghari split
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘ridiculous’ antics to control media laid bare

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘ridiculous’ antics to control media laid bare
Will Smith continues to get hate over controversial Chris Rock Oscars slap

Will Smith continues to get hate over controversial Chris Rock Oscars slap
NSYNC thrills fans with first song in two decades for 'Trolls Band Together'

NSYNC thrills fans with first song in two decades for 'Trolls Band Together'
Jennifer Aniston hails Selena Gomez over her 'honest' views about social media

Jennifer Aniston hails Selena Gomez over her 'honest' views about social media

Salma Hayek gushes over her 'enriching' bond with gal pal Angelina Jolie

Salma Hayek gushes over her 'enriching' bond with gal pal Angelina Jolie
Chris Evans can't wait to start family with new wife Alba Baptista: Insider

Chris Evans can't wait to start family with new wife Alba Baptista: Insider
Vin Diesel on late Paul Walker 50th birthday: 'I miss you'

Vin Diesel on late Paul Walker 50th birthday: 'I miss you'