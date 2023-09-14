Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘ridiculous’ antics to control media laid bare

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ripped over their desperate efforts of fixing their strained image in the eyes of the public with latest antics.



Sharing his views on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their latest appearances, royal author Tom Bower told GB News what Harry and Meghan are doing is “pretty nauseating.”

Bower said Harry and Meghan are using Invictus Games to mend their image and promote themselves as no major media outlet is interested in interviewing them anymore.

The expert discussed their joint appearance at Beyoncé concert, Harry bashing media for not being nice to Afghan victims, his “outrageous” entry to the St George's Chapel at Queen Elizabeth’s death anniversary to his and Meghan’s Invictus Games appearance.

"What we see in this last week is absolute media manipulation of the most extraordinary kind,” he said while bashing their doings as “really ridiculous” and “nauseating."

"These are two real imposters. And what is really annoying is that we shouldn't have to any way admire what they're doing in Dusseldorf,” he said.

“The idea of the Invictus Games was brilliant and it is being run very, very well, not by Harry but by the administrators and it's terrific for the contestants. I'm all for that."

"But the the Sussexes are using it for their own promotion, and that is what so no saying,” he added, "They're desperate. What's interesting is they haven't got a platform anymore.”

"No magazine is going to interview Meghan Markle anymore. Spotify and Netflix are not going to Commission them to do more reports, so they're desperate for somehow to be seen.

"And they're using the Invictus Games as their platform for promotion."